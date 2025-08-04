Monday News for August 04, 2025

Cooler temperatures for your first week of August 😊

Miracle Power: Forrest Frank is praising God for miraculous healing!

On Saturday, Forrest Frank shared on Instagram that he has been miraculously healed of a broken back, that he suffered 2 weeks ago during a skateboarding accident that fractured both his L3 and L4 vertebra

“I’m wearing my brace right now for a precaution,” he said, before sharing that he ordered an urgent X-ray. The results showed no sign of fracture.

“I have complete healing in my back. I have no fractures in my back, no sign of a fracture in my back. So praise God, we saw a miracle.” https://churchleaders.com/news/516089-no-fractures-in-my-back-forrest-frank-declares-miracle-healing-two-weeks-after-injury.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, August 4, 2025

Oak View Baptist Church in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Ragsdale Family YMCA in Jamestown = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

National Night Out is this Tuesday (FREE)

National Night Out strives to ‘strengthen police + community partnerships while building safer neighborhoods’. Local gatherings are planned in several communities including Kernersville, Walkertown, Jamestown, Salisbury and Wilkesboro. https://natw.org/

*In Winston-Salem, Calvary Baptist Church on Peace Haven Road is hosting a National Night Out event from 6pm to 8pm. FREE / Open to the public. https://journalnow.com/news/local/article

Deadly weekend in Winston-Salem. Pray for calm in our neighborhoods!

Five individuals shot and killed in three separate incidents across the city,

all under the age of 25, according to police. Residents are urged to call Crime Stoppers (336-727-2800) with any information. https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article

An individual is being treated for tuberculosis in Avery County.

Tuberculosis is a contagious illness spread through the air when someone infected coughs or sneezes, according to Mayo Clinic. TB, which affects the lungs, can be treated and cured with medication if caught early. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/tuberculosis-confirmed-isolation-avery-county/

At the Box Office

Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” still #1 after 2 weeks in theaters.

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’:

Mondays and Wednesdays: Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 till August 13 at participating AMC locations.www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Resurfacing begins TONIGHT (Aug 4) at Stratford Road, five-points intersection.

Road work will take place 7pm till 6am over the next two weeks.

The intersection will remain open. Expect delays. *City of WS

Muddy Creek Greenway Restoration Project begins today (August 4)

Temporary Closures: Parts of Jamison Park and the greenway, including the dog park and a parking lot, will be temporarily closed for approximately four months.

The closures inside the park will NOT affect the shelter or playground.

SOURCE: City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks

After seven runner-up finishes, Wake Forest alum Cameron Young claimed his first PGA TOUR victory on Sunday, capturing the Wyndham Championship by six strokes at Sedgefield Country Club. https://godeacs.com/news/2025/8/3/mens-golf-cameron-young-captures-first-pga-tour-victory

Pro Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open runs August 16–23 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tickets/ticket-information

*The Winston-Salem Open is the last stop before the US Open in New York.

Loni Anderson, best known for her role on “WKRP in Cincinnati,” passed away on Sunday following a prolonged illness, just days before her 80th birthday.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/loni-anderson-death-wkrp-in-cincinnati/

Mental health will be the focus of an upcoming Town Hall and Resource Fair in Forsyth County – this Thursday evening (August 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services (Annex One Auditorium) at North Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

There is help. There is Hope. All are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5:30pm.

*Raising awareness of Mental Health Crisis Services available in Forsyth County.

Questions: Call (336) 703- 2784 – Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx