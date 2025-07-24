Forrest Frank: “God’s Got My Back” (literally)

Turning lemons into lemonade!

CCM artist Forrest Frank is recovering from a recent skateboarding accident (where he suffered multiple fractures to his back (L3 and L4 vertebrae), the experience has inspired him to write and record a song “God’s Got My Back”. Seriously!!!

“I don’t have to worry about tomorrow

Why’s that?

‘Cause God’s got my…

Back. Back. Back right there never left

I could feel your presence in every single breath

Sometimes we just gotta take a rest

Flowers like to bloom in the season that is best.”

The song’s lyrics emphasize the belief that God is with him and watching over him, even during difficult times. Continue to pray for Forrest Frank and his family as he heals (and creates music). https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/god-clearly-breathing-it-forrest-frank-records-new-song-after-breaking-back?fbclid=IwY2x