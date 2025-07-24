WHAT'S NEW
Forrest Frank: “God’s Got My Back” (literally)

July 24, 2025

Turning lemons into lemonade!

CCM artist Forrest Frank is recovering from a recent skateboarding accident (where he suffered multiple fractures to his back (L3 and L4 vertebrae), the experience has inspired him to write and record a song “God’s Got My Back”. Seriously!!!

“I don’t have to worry about tomorrow
Why’s that?
‘Cause God’s got my…
Back. Back. Back right there never left
I could feel your presence in every single breath
Sometimes we just gotta take a rest
Flowers like to bloom in the season that is best.”

The song’s lyrics emphasize the belief that God is with him and watching over him, even during difficult times. Continue to pray for Forrest Frank and his family as he heals (and creates music).   https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/god-clearly-breathing-it-forrest-frank-records-new-song-after-breaking-back?fbclid=IwY2x

