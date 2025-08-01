WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Mental Health Town Hall (Forsyth County)

Mental Health Town Hall (Forsyth County)

wbfj-verne
August 1, 2025

Mental health will be the focus of an upcoming Town Hall and Resource Fair in Forsyth County.

 Verne will chat with…

Michael Duncan, Director of Behavioral Health Services in Forsyth County

Nihya Payne, Forsyth County Health and Human Services

Raising awareness about local Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County.

Mental Health Town Hall scheduled for Thursday evening (August 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services Annex One Auditorium at 725 N Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open at 5:30pm. The interactive forum: 6 – 7:30pm.  FREE and open to the public!

Listen to Verne’s interview with Nihya and Michael…

 

Town Hall panelists from these four local health crisis groups including…

Forsyth County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)

Winston-Salem Behavioral Evaluation and Response (or BEAR) team

Daymark Recovery Services

R-H-A Health Services

 Questions about this FREE event or mental services available in Forsyth, call (336) 703- 2784

https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

There is help. There is Hope.  Reach out to someone before your mental health shifts into crisis mode!

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: Mental Health + Wheels4Hope

wbfj-verne
August 1, 2025

Friday News for August 01, 2025

wbfj-verne
August 1, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
August 1, 2025

Deep Discounts for August 2025

wbfj-verne
July 31, 2025

Local Blood Drives

wbfj-verne
July 31, 2025

Thursday News for July 31, 2025

wbfj-verne
July 31, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.