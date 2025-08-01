Mental Health Town Hall (Forsyth County)

Mental health will be the focus of an upcoming Town Hall and Resource Fair in Forsyth County.

Verne will chat with…

Michael Duncan, Director of Behavioral Health Services in Forsyth County

Nihya Payne, Forsyth County Health and Human Services

Raising awareness about local Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County.

Mental Health Town Hall scheduled for Thursday evening (August 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services Annex One Auditorium at 725 N Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open at 5:30pm. The interactive forum: 6 – 7:30pm. FREE and open to the public!

Listen to Verne’s interview with Nihya and Michael…

Town Hall panelists from these four local health crisis groups including…

Forsyth County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)

Winston-Salem Behavioral Evaluation and Response (or BEAR) team

Daymark Recovery Services

R-H-A Health Services

Questions about this FREE event or mental services available in Forsyth, call (336) 703- 2784

https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

There is help. There is Hope. Reach out to someone before your mental health shifts into crisis mode!