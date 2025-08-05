Tuesday News for August 05, 2025

Grab that umbrella and rain jacket. Below normal temperatures continue. 😊

Back-to-School

The first ‘wave’ of students back to class this morning at six “extended-year schools” in Guilford county. https://www.gcsnc.com/families/student-family-handbook/getting-started?f

Tropical Update (National Hurricane Center) Dexter is moving away from the US. But there are two additional ‘disturbances’ brewing in the Atlantic. https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Full-fat foods and more dairy could be back on the menu?

That’s the word from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding the administration’ new dietary guidelines.

‘Land of Oz’ at Beech Mountain will not re-open this year due to the impact of Helene. Park officials hope to open in 2026. https://landofoznc.com/

Western North Carolina Update: Baptists on Mission (August 5)

425 homes rebuilt after Hurricane Helene (or 425 families experiencing hope)

Thank you for Praying, Giving and Going. There is still more work to be done.

*Connect with Baptists on Mission at https://helenerebuild.org

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offers teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping…for FREE. Normal hours: Every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm), as well as the first and third Saturday of every month (from 9am – 11am).

And, volunteers always needed! https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

For more info on donating and volunteering, call Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

The Educator Warehouse is located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Centenary UMC, downtown Winston-Salem = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

National Night Out TONIGHT. Local gatherings are planned in several communities including Kernersville, Walkertown, Jamestown, Salisbury and Wilkesboro.

*In Winston-Salem, Calvary Baptist Church on Peace Haven Road is hosting a National Night Out event from 6pm to 8pm. FREE / Open to the public.

‘Strengthen police and community partnerships while building safer neighborhoods,’ that’s the mission of National night Out. https://natw.org/

Mental health will be the focus of an upcoming Town Hall and Resource Fair in Forsyth County – this Thursday evening (August 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services (Annex One Auditorium) at North Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

There is help. There is Hope. All are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5:30pm.

*Raising awareness of Mental Health Crisis Services available in Forsyth County.

Questions: Call (336) 703- 2784 – Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem (First run films).

INFO MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express (final two days)

Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesday (Aug 5) and Wednesday (Aug 6 = last day).

Local Regal locations: High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

AMC Theatres ‘Summer Movie Camp’

Catch animated family-friendly films for $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays (till Aug 13) at participating AMC locations www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp

The Davidson County Board of Elections will meet this evening (Aug 5) at 6pm to discuss the early voting plan for the upcoming November 4 municipal election. The meeting will take place at the Board Office (945 N. Main Street, Suite A, in Lexington). The meeting is open to the public. www.davidsonlocal.com/news/yzlcqqdu6ht896u5b8yvm73hla30lc

The government will soon stop sending out paper checks? Going paperless!

The US Treasury Department confirming that federal payments — including Social Security benefits, tax refunds and vendor payments — will be made electronically starting Sept. 30, 2025. You will still have the option to receive paper checks as payment.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/social-security-paper-checks-electronic-payments/65589558?

11 days until the start of The Winston-Salem Open (August 16–23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

*The Winston-Salem Open is the last stop before the US Open in New York.

‘The God behind you is stronger

…than the enemy in front of you!’ –TobyMac (SpeakLife)

“He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world”

1 John 4:4 NKJV

’Children, you belong to God. God’s Spirit is in you and is more powerful

than the one who is in the world’ (from the Contemporary English Version)