WORSHIP: WINSTON-SALEM
August 6, 2025
Join five-time Grammy award winner, Chandler Moore, along with two-time Billboard Number One Gospel artist, Anthony Evans, for an unforgettable night of worship celebrating our Savior! From classic worship favorites, to the newest, modern praise, this unique Worship experience, is sure to encourage your heart.
Doors open at 6:30 pm
Winston Salem First
7840 North Point Blvd
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
https://www.itickets.com/events/483513
