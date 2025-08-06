WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WORSHIP: WINSTON-SALEM

WORSHIP: WINSTON-SALEM

wdecker_wbfj
August 6, 2025

Join five-time Grammy award winner, Chandler Moore, along with two-time Billboard Number One Gospel artist, Anthony Evans, for an unforgettable night of worship celebrating our Savior! From classic worship favorites, to the newest, modern praise, this unique Worship experience, is sure to encourage your heart.

Doors open at 6:30 pm
Winston Salem First
7840 North Point Blvd
Winston-Salem, NC 27106

 

https://www.itickets.com/events/483513

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday News for August 05, 2025

wbfj-verne
August 5, 2025

Mental Health Town Hall (Forsyth County)

wbfj-verne
August 5, 2025

WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest @ The Carolina Classic Fair

wdecker_wbfj
August 4, 2025

Local Blood Drives

wbfj-verne
August 4, 2025

Forrest Frank: “God’s Got My Back” UPDATE “HEALING”

wbfj-verne
August 4, 2025

Monday News for August 04, 2025

wbfj-verne
August 4, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.