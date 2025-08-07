Thursday News for August 07, 2025

Back-to-School: Rowan Salisbury Schools– First day back to class for students

Below normal temperatures continue 😊

Water Main Break: Silas Creek Parkway and Nottingham Road

UPDATE: Inbound Silas Creek Parkway between Country Club Road & Yorkshire Road – right lane blocked due to that Water Main Break. Please avoid the area if possible…

Crews are shutting off water in the immediate area to make necessary repairs.

https://www.cityofws.org//AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1562

Mental health will be the focus of TONIGHT’s Town Hall and Resource Fair.

Raising awareness of Mental Health Crisis Services available in Forsyth County.

– this evening (Aug 7) at the Forsyth Health and Human Services (Annex One Auditorium), North Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. Doors open at 5:30pm.

FREE. All are welcome to attend.: (336) 703- 2784 https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

Hanes Mall is celebrating 50 years! 1975 – 2025

The original (the north wing) portion of Hanes Mall opened in August of 1975

with “anchor stores” Belk, JC Penny and Sears.

Remember 1975? Think pet rocks, Disco music and the movie ‘Jaws’…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, August 7, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West 1st Street, WS) = 10am – 2:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offers teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping…for FREE. Normal hours: Every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm), as well as the first and third Saturday of every month (from 9am – 11am).

And, volunteers always needed! https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

For more info on donating and volunteering, call Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

The Educator Warehouse is located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS.

9 days until the start of The Winston-Salem Open (August 16–23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

*The Winston-Salem Open is the last stop before the US Open in New York.

West End Ministries on English Road in High Point needs some help with their food pantry distribution this Thursday from 1:30pm till 4pm. Thanks in advance! https://www.facebook.com/westendministries

Perfect weather for CWC Winston-Salem’s annual ‘Back to School Bash’

…this Saturday (AUG 9) from 11am – 1pm.

NEW location: CWC campus, Union Cross Road (off Hwy 109) in Winston-Salem.

Food, Fun activities for the kids, Haircuts, Backpacks (filled with school supplies) FREE. *Backpacks will be given away – at two different times during the event – 11am and noon (while supplies last) Music from WBFJ. Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine

https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash/2025-08-09

Trump’s new tariffs are now in effect. Before today, most countries’ goods were subject to a minimum 10% tariff. But moving forward, rates will vary from nation to nation. The highest rates were imposed on goods from Brazil (50%). Economists fear these more aggressive tariffs could exacerbate economic problems, including rising inflation and slowing job growth. See the full list of tariffs on the News Blog.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/06/business/trump-tariffs-in-effect?

$8 million settlement. Attorneys for Winston Weaver Company and thousands of neighbors along Cherry Street impacted by the ‘Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant fire’ back in January 2022 – have reached an $8 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit.

An estimated 6,500 residents within a one-mile radius of the 4440 N. Cherry St. site at the time of the Jan. 31, 2022 fire could be eligible to share in the money, after legal fees, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_a237e6f2-87c3-4a92-90ee-5540cfe646c

A U.S. Army sergeant opened fire on his fellow soldiers at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, last night. Five people were wounded…

Live in harmony with each other

In the harsh conditions of the 1700s, Indigenous peoples played a life-saving role for struggling colonists.

When scurvy — caused by vitamin C deficiency — ravaged early settlements, Native American tribes introduced settlers to a simple yet powerful remedy: spruce tea.

Rich in vitamin C, the brew helped restore health and vitality at a time when European medicine offered few solutions for the disease.

Beyond spruce tea, Indigenous botanical knowledge contributed tremendously to modern medicine.

Remedies derived from plants like willow bark (the foundation for aspirin), and cinchona (sin-CHONA-uh) bark (critical for malaria treatment), not only saved lives but shaped the future of global healthcare.

‘Live in harmony with each other. Don’t be arrogant, but be friendly to humble people. *Don’t think that you are smarter than you really are’

Romans 12:16 God’s Word Translation

*And don’t think you know it all! Romans 12:16 NLT

Indigenous Peoples and Moravians – a celebration of cultures

…this Saturday afternoon (Aug 9) from 1:30pm – 4:30pm at Bethabara Park.

Admission is FREE. Learn more about the interactions between the Cherokee people and early Moravians. https://historicbethabara.org/events/