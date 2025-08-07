SUN@5: August 10, 2025

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Katherine Lambert, (CEO) Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter, shares with Verne (WBFJ) some of the latest research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in Toronto back in July.

Living a ‘healthy’ lifestyle has a powerful impact on brain health (Alzheimer’s Association funded clinic trial study explained).

First clinical practice guidelines on use of blood biomarker tests by specialists to assist in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Taking a combination of common drugs to treat blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes may slow cognitive decline, according to data from five studies

People who participated in the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had slower cognitive decline over 10 years than non-participants, according to new research reported at AAIC 2025

*The AAIC is the world’s largest gathering of researchers from around the world focused on Alzheimer’s and other dementias. https://aaic.alz.org/releases-2025/highlights-aaic-2025.asp?

Information on any of the Association’s educational programs and all other care and support resources at www.alz.org/northcarolina or by calling our 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900).

Walk to End Alzheimer’s There are 17 WALKS here in North Carolina including FOUR ‘Walks’ in the Triad listenership area: Mount Airy, Burlington, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Register today at www.Alz.org/Walk

Did you know: Dementia is not a single disease; it’s an umbrella term that covers a range of cognitive conditions that impair thinking skills and impact daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of dementia cases.

PLUS…

Fall is just around the corner. Less than two months until the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem!

Steve Rogers, director of special foods with the Carolina Classic Fair, encourages our listeners to enter the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ sponsored by your Family Station WBFJ! Steve stopped by the WBFJ studios earlier in the week to chat ‘Heavenly cakes’ with Wally and Verne (WBFJ).

There are two divisions: Adult division + Youth division (age 7-17). The ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ (date) Friday night, October 10, 2025. *Sign up today at www.wbfj.org. Deadline is September 1, 2025. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries/

The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3-12, 2025 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 10, 2025)