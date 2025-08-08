Friday News for August 08, 2025

Below normal temperatures continue 😊

(Day 2) Water Main Break: Silas Creek Parkway and Nottingham Road

Silas Creek Parkway inbound between Country Club Road & Yorkshire Road – right lane will be blocked again as crews finish repairs. All lanes should be open by 5pm… Please avoid the area if possible… https://www.cityofws.org//AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1562

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, August 8, 2025

High Point Medical Center = 8am – 5pm

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Disciples of Grace Ministries, Oak Summit Rd (WS) = 11am – 3pm

Archdale Methodist Church, N Main St (Archdale) = 9:30am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. In North Carolina, students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law. Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

Municipal Elections are set for November 4th, 2025.

Residents in Rural Hall and Tobaccoville who wish to vote in the upcoming September 9th primary – have till 5pm August 15th to complete their voter registration. Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 4 general election is 5pm on Oct. 10.

BTW: Winston-Salem does not have a municipal election this November because mayoral and city council terms coincide with presidential election years.

Voter registration info here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Registration Search Toolbox (and Repair site)

This search tool is updated daily to reflect the current list of voters who must provide their N.C. driver’s license/DMV ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number to election officials to ensure they can vote a regular ballot rather than a provisional ballot. https://dl.ncsbe.gov/RegistrationRepair/index.html https://www.ncsbe.gov/registrationrepair

Indigenous Peoples and Moravians – a celebration of cultures

…this Saturday afternoon (Aug 9) from 1:30pm – 4:30pm at Bethabara Park.

Admission is FREE. Learn more about the interactions between the Cherokee people and early Moravians. https://historicbethabara.org/events/

8 days until the start of The Winston-Salem Open (August 16–23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

*The Winston-Salem Open is the last stop before the US Open in New York.

Perfect weather for CWC Winston-Salem’s annual ‘Back to School Bash’

…this Saturday (AUG 9) from 11am – 1pm.

NEW location: CWC campus on Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem.

Food, Fun activities for the kids, Haircuts, Backpacks (filled with school supplies) FREE. *Backpacks will be given away – at two different times during the event – 11am AND noon (while supplies last) Music from WBFJ. https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash/2025-08-09

Beyond repair? The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge must be taken down due to the significant structural damage from Helene last September, according to a press release from the Town of Lake Lure. Officials say the process of removing the bridge will begin on August 18th, and is expected to take several weeks. Volunteers plan to build new gardens and hold classes in the town’s new Education Center. www.qcnews.com/hurricane-helene/lake-lure-flowering-bridge-will-be-removed-after-helene-damage-made-it-beyond-repair/

Celebration of Life service this afternoon for Trenton Anderson

The 14-year-old passed away from injuries suffered in a crash back in July.

Troopers say that Trenton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

Service will be held at 2pm this afternoon at Thanks To Calvary Baptist Church on Austin Traphill Road in Elkin. https://www.reinssturdivant.com/obituary/Trenton-Anderson

/www.gofundme.com/f/tequilas-time-to-heal-in-memory-of-trenton?attribution_id=sl:6c12a83f-7104-4e17-84e

Mabry Mill is back open. The mill now has a brand-new ‘hand-riven’ roof made of white oak shakes, carefully crafted to replicate the original craftsmanship.

(“Hand-riven” refers to a method of splitting wood along the grain, rather than sawing it.)

The preservation project was made possible through donations to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and the efforts of the National Park Service. Source: Visit Floyd, VA

https://www.wfxrtv.com/floyd-county/most-photographed-area-of-the-blue-ridge-parkway-reopens/?fb

Back-to-School reminder: Kids will soon be gathering at the bus stop.

Yellow buses will soon be back on the Highway.

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Reduce your speed in those school zones!!

NC-DMV: ‘Saturday Summer hours’ through August 23

Walk-in services (8am – noon on Saturday mornings) at specific DMV locations.

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

Join Dave on CrossRoad Radio…

Friday night and Saturday night (10pm – 1am) on WBFJ

From social media…

“You, LORD, are my God! I will praise you for doing the wonderful things

you had planned and promised since ancient times”

Isaiah 25:1 Contemporary English Version