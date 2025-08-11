Monday News for August 11, 2025

Back to School (August 11)

Union Grove Christian School + Lexington City Schools

Back-to-School reminder: Yellow buses will soon be back on the Highway.

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Reduce your speed in those school zones!!

August 11: Today is…

Annual Medical Check Up day

Play in the Sand Day

Raspberry Day

Son and Daughter Day

PEAK VIEWING for the Perseid meteor Tuesday + Wednesday nights (August 12-13)

The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23. Viewing tips on the News Blog

The Winston-Salem Open begins Saturday (August 16–23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

*The Winston-Salem Open is the last stop before the US Open in New York.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, August 11, 2025

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Officials with Smith Reynold Airport in Winston-Salem will held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning to celebrate the newly renovated terminal building.

The Terminal Building on North Liberty Street was originally built in 1941 and was used by the public for decades. The most recent renovation restores and modernizes the building to better serve travelers and tenants who now use the airport for general aviation, corporate aircraft and air charter services. Press Release

Anderson Academy on the campus of Crossnore Communities for Children opened TODAY (AUG 11) in Winston-Salem as a tuition-free charter school for kindergarten through fourth grades. Approximately 100 students will attend Anderson Academy during the 2025-2026 school year, and before and after school care will be offered in partnership with Imprints Cares. Families interested in applying to Anderson Academy can submit applications at andersonacademyws.org.

The end of an era! AOL will discontinue dial-up internet service in late September.

AOL connected millions of us to the internet for the first time some 30 years ago.

*Even as broadband and wireless internet became the norm, AOL never stopped offering service over a landline. Roughly 160,000 people connect to the internet through AOL phone service, according to the U.S. Census shows.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/aol-discontinues-dial-up-service/65652283?utm

Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. In North Carolina, students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law.

Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

Praying for the family and friends of Robbie Brewer, longtime driver at Bowman Gray Stadium, who passed away from an apparent heart attack during a race at the track on Saturday night. Brewer was 53-years-old. https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_81bb1655-60d1-46c6-bce5-e0b4b87fcd0a.html

Former Greensboro mayor Jim Melvin passed away over the weekend. Melvin served as chairman of the Greensboro Sports Foundation, working as an advocate for athletics in the city. He was 91.https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/former-greensboro-mayor-jim-melvin-dead-at-91/

Four men convicted in the killing of NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather when they were teens over 20 years ago had their convictions overturned on Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The group became known as the Winston-Salem Five after 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones was killed on Nov. 15, 2002, the day after Paul committed to play basketball for Wake Forest University. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/convictions-overturned-for-4-men-accused-of-killing-chris-pauls-grandfather-in-2002-attorney-says/

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a countywide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over. The survey is open now through October 15, 2025. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

“I will give those who are weary all they need.

I will refresh everyone who is filled with sorrow.”

Jeremiah 31:25 (God’s Word Translation)

Essentially, Jeremiah is bringing a message of hope and comfort, assuring believers that God is a source of strength and renewal for those who are struggling.