Tuesday News for August 12, 2025

Back to School: Wesleyan Christian Academy

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show this morning…thanks to Dwayne Groce with Christian Round-Up sharing more about Saturday’s event! Christian Round-Up presents a Night of Worship with Ryan Stevenson and speaker Neal Hatfield this Saturday, August 16th at 6pm (Doors open at 5pm) at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Highway 21 in State Road, NC. FREE Admission. A love offering with be received.

Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a powerful hurricane this weekend as it approaches the northern Caribbean, according to AccuWeather. Erin could become the first named hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

National Guard troops are expected on the ground in Washington, D.C., starting today after President Trump announced a plan to deploy up to 800 troops to the nation’s capital. Their mission “supporting law enforcement” at any given time…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, August 12, 2025

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville on Ziglar Road = 2pm – 6pm

Jamestown United Methodist on East Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Paul’s Chapel on West Center Street Ext.(Lexington) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Ellisboro Baptist Church in Madison = 2:30pm – 7pm

Fork Baptist Church on Highway 64 in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

*Premier Imaging in High Point = 11am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

AOL will discontinue dial-up internet service in late September after 34 years!

Roughly 160,000 people connect to the internet through AOL phone service, according to the U.S. Census. https://www.wxii12.com/article/aol-discontinues-dial-up-service/65652283?utm

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offering teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping experience for FREE, is open this afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

Volunteers always needed! Questions: Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

*The Educator Warehouse, located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS, is open every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm), as well as the first and third Saturday of every month (from 9am – 11am). www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

The Winston-Salem Open begins Saturday (August 16–23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Wednesday (Aug 13): Students back to class in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County.

Stokes, Surry, Yadkin. Also, Salem Christian School, Winston-Salem Christian School and Triad Baptist Christian Academy.

Back-to-School reminder: Reduce your speed in school zones!!

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. In North Carolina, students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law.

Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a countywide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over. The survey is open now through October 15, 2025. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

Be the Change

Now when Jesus saw the crowds, he went up on a mountainside and sat down.

His disciples came to him, and he began to teach them…

This is known as the Sermon on the Mount as recorded in Matthew 7.

Some call it the ‘cliff notes’ to Christian living.

One of my favorite passages from the Sermon on the Mount is what some call the ‘Golden Rule’.

“So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” Matthew 7:12 NIV

It’s so simple, yet so profound.

We live in a time of unrest.

Protests. Divisiveness. Uncertainty.

A demand for change.

A wise person once said, “Real change begins with me.” (you know, the ‘I’ in change)

Again the words of Jesus…

“So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,

for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”

When Jesus had finished saying these things,

the crowds were amazed at his teaching,

because he taught as one who had authority…

Amen.

Be The Change. Be ‘Jesus’ to a hurting and confused world.

-Verne