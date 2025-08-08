WHAT'S NEW
Are you registered to vote?

wbfj-verne
August 8, 2025

Municipal Elections are set for November 4th, 2025.

Residents in Rural Hall and Tobaccoville who wish to vote in the upcoming September 9th primary – have till 5pm August 15th to complete their voter registration. Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 4 general election is 5pm on Oct. 10. *Winston-Salem does not have a municipal election this November because mayoral and city council terms coincide with presidential election years.  Voter registration info here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Registration Search Toolbox (and Repair site)

This search tool is updated daily to reflect the current list of voters who must provide their N.C. driver’s license/DMV ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number to election officials to ensure they can vote a regular ballot rather than a provisional ballot.

https://dl.ncsbe.gov/RegistrationRepair/index.html

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registrationrepair

