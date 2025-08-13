Wednesday News for August 13, 2025

Back to School: Back to class…(Wednesday)

Winston-Salem / Forsyth County students.

Other public-school students back to class today: Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Elkin City.

Christian schools: Salem Christian School, Winston-Salem Christian School and

Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Back-to-School reminder: BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones!!

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Reminder: Students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law. Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions. *Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

PEAK VIEWING for the Perseid meteor = TONIGHT (weather permitting).

The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23. Viewing tips on the News Blog

Breaking this morning: HanesBrands has been sold to Canadian competitor Gildan Activewear for $4.4 billion dollars. The deal will likely close by the end of the year. HanesBrands began producing goods in Winston-Salem back in 1901.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article_53c1bf0e-01b8-481b-98a2-3990c0a7cebb.html?

Tropical Storm Erin will likely strengthen into a powerful hurricane by this weekend as it approaches the northern Caribbean, according to AccuWeather.

*Erin could become the first named hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/caribbean-bahamas-on-alert-as-erin-set-to-strengthen-into-hurricane/1804722#google_vignette

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday (Aug 13)

Showplace on Commerce Ave in High Point = 10am – 2:30pm

Lewisville Library on Shallowford Road = 11am – 3pm

Habitat Davie ReStore on Hwy 158 in Advance = 12:30pm – 5pm

The Difference Church on Jessup Grove Rd (Gboro) =2pm – 6:30pm

Bethlehem Methodist Church in Advance = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Leaders of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership have announced a proposed 5,000 seat amphitheater to be constructed in downtown Winston-Salem. The location of the amphitheater is within the largely vacant block bound by Fifth, Spruce, Sixth and Marshall Streets between Benton Convention Center and First Baptist Church. The amphitheater could open as early as the spring 2026. Press Release

The Winston-Salem Open begins Saturday (August 16–23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

*The Winston-Salem Open is the last stop before the US Open in New York.

(FREE WORSHIP EVENT) Christian Round-Up presents…

a Night of Worship with Ryan Stevenson and speaker Neal Hatfield this Saturday, August 16th at 6pm (Doors open at 5pm)

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Highway 21 in State Road, NC

FREE Admission. A love offering with be received.

https://www.mpbcstateroad.com/upcoming-events / https://www.facebook.com/dwayne.groce

Municipal Elections Statewide: November 4th, 2025.

This year’s Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 9, for Forsyth County’s municipalities outside of Winston-Salem.

Residents in Rural Hall and Tobaccoville who wish to vote in the upcoming September 9th primary – have till 5pm August 15th to complete their voter registration.

Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 4 general election will be Oct 10 at 5pm.

BTW: Winston-Salem does not have a municipal election this November because mayoral and city council terms coincide with presidential election years.

Voter registration info here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Registration Search Toolbox (and Repair site)

This search tool is updated daily to reflect the current list of voters who must provide their N.C. driver’s license/DMV ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number to election officials to ensure they can vote a regular ballot rather than a provisional ballot. https://dl.ncsbe.gov/RegistrationRepair/index.html https://www.ncsbe.gov/registrationrepair

Our verse today, Psalm 23:2-3 NLT says…

He lets me rest in green meadows; he leads me beside peaceful streams.

He renews my strength.

He guides me along right paths, bringing honor to his name.

Our God is a caring shepherd and we (believers) are described as sheep in need of guidance and protection. Psalm 23 highlights God’s provision, protection, and presence, offering comfort and assurance in both good times and challenging circumstances.

Psalm 23 describes God’s provision of rest and refreshment.

Green pastures symbolize abundance and peace, while still waters represent a place of quiet and a place of restoration.