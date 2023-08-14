Monday News for August 14, 2023

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Praying for the residents of Maui.

The blaze that devastated the historic town of Lahaina (Lou-HI-nuh) is now the deadliest US wildfire in over 100 years. Island officials are trying to create hotel space for homeless survivors. An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Samaritan’s Purse is on the ground in Maui.

‘Ministries teams along with Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are on the island to provide emotional support and spiritual comfort. Volunteer teams will soon be helping homeowners in recovery and clean up as affected areas are accessible. In the coming days, relief supplies will make their way to the island via…” https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/responding-to-hawaiis-wildfires/

The importance of local radio during natural disasters…

With most cell phone service knocked out on the island of Maui due to last week’s wildfires, local radio is serving as the lifeline for many of the affected residents. Local radio hosts are relying on information from listeners who do have phone service and are able to call in. “People are desperate. Babies need diapers and formula. The elderly need their medication,” one caller said.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen will provide 3 daily radio updates beginning this week. https://www.insideradio.com/free/with-wildfires-still-burning-maui-residents-count-on-local-radio-for-information/article

A positive focus on our youth. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the

Next Level Conversation Panel Discussion, providing a positive message for young adults in our community through a conversation about the importance of education, strong morals, and determination. The event (moderated by Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr) is FREE and open to all high school students in our community.

Date: Sunday, August 27 from 5pm to 7pm at the Reynolds Place Theatre (Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts) on North Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

To register for the event go to this link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1175960

Pro-tennis is coming to the Twin city.

Watch singles and doubles matches from some of the best tennis players in the world at the Winston-Salem Open beginning this Saturday, Aug 19.

*Get a FREE ticket for opening day of the Winston-Salem Open this Saturday just by bringing three non-perishable food items or five school supply items.

Supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and The Educator Warehouse.

*Also, Kids’ Day at the Winston-Salem Open sponsored by Atrium Health/

Brenner Children’s Hospital happening this Saturday, August 19

Children ages 6-12 can enjoy tennis-related activities at Truist Field (where the Deacs play their home football games). Register today!!

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

The Winston-Salem Open runs August 19 – August 26, 2023

Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/

Register now for upcoming Providence Culinary ‘Training Opportunities’.

Culinary Fundamentals? Advanced Culinary? Barista Essentials?

Learn more at https://www.providencews.org/learn

Have you considered entering the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’??

There are two divisions: Adult division + Youth division (age 7-17).

Entry deadline is September 1, 2023! https://carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries/

The ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ contest is October 07.

The Carolina Classic Fair runs September 29 – October 08, 2023

https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

How far would you drive to catch a race at the MadHouse?

A father-son duo -Matt Smith and his son, Andrew from Ontario, Canada– literally drove over 800 miles ONE WAY to watch the action at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night. The 2 actually made the trip back in 2019 but that night was rained out. Matt promised his son Andrew that they would return. And they did!

https://journalnow.com/sports/would-you-drive-815-miles-one-way-to-see-bowman-gray-stadium-racing-two-fans/article

Hack: Perfectly Cooked, Silk-Free ear of Corn on the Cob. Use your microwave?

*To cook corn on the cob in the microwave, simply place one corn on the cob, husk still intact, in the microwave and cook up to 4 minutes on HIGH depending on the microwave. Cooking times may vary depending on the microwave.

*When the corn is done cooking, remove it from the microwave with an oven mitt or thick kitchen towel. It’ll be hot, so be careful.

*Let the corn cool for a minute or two, then slice through the stalk end with a knife.

Push the other end and pop out the ear of corn – silk free!

Add 2 additional minutes pre extra ear of corn for cooking… Enjoy!

https://parade.com/food/how-to-microwave-corn-on-the-cob

RECALL: Toyota voluntarily recalling over 160,000 late model Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks in the US. Reason: Plastic fuel tube that could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.” www.cnn.com/2023/08/12/business/toyota-recalls-models-over-fire/index.html

At the Box Office: “Sound of Freedom” still in the Top 10 (#6) after 6 weeks in theaters.

*Barbie, Oppenheimer and the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie tops in theaters. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2023W32/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

Good News: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin took the field in a preseason game on Saturday, marking his first action in an NFL game since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during a game back in January.

Pre-season NFL

Rough start for the Carolina Panthers in that 27-0 loss to the Jets. CBS Sports