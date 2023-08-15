Tuesday News for August 15, 2023

Today is ‘Best Friends’ Day

BTS: Wesleyan Christian Academy

Power outages reported this morning (9am) Wilkes = +700 / +500 people without power in Surry county

“See a Victory” The nurse who was abducted in Haiti and held for 13 days alongside her baby daughter is speaking out after their safe return, revealing the Elevation Worship song that sustained her during the terrifying ordeal.

Alix Dorsainvil saying that ‘See a Victory’ by Elevation Worship “was my battle cry during the most difficult moments. There’s a part (of the song) that says, ‘You take what the enemy meant for evil, and you turn it for good.’ And that is what (the Lord) is already doing and will continue to do.” Alix continues, “God was so very present in the fire…

I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity,”

Alix serves with the Christian ministry El Roi Haiti in Port-au-Prince

https://www.faithwire.com/2023/08/14/freed-american-nurse-breaks-silence-reveals-christian-song-that-was-battle-cry-while-held-hostage-in-haiti-god-was-so-very-present/

Did you feel it? Two 2.0 magnitude ‘earthquakes’ in Guilford County near McLeansville overnight! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/earthquake-greensboro-northcarolina-quake-weather/

Prayers for the Forbes family. Johnetta Forbes, the wife of Wake Forest men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes, suffered a stroke last week in Pensacola, Florida.

“The past few days have been an emotional roller coaster for me and my family,” Forbes said in a statement. “We are very appreciative of everyone who sent us words of encouragement during this most difficult time.”

*You can send ‘well wishes’ via email to wfsports@wfu.edu. The emails will be shared with the family. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wife-of-wake-forest-mens-basketball-coach-steve-forbes-suffers-medical-event-in-florida/

John Deere plans to build an electric battery plant AND North American headquarters in Kernersville, near its existing plant on West Mountain Street. The new venture will create at least 50 new jobs with an average annual wage of just under $63,000 dollars. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/john-deere-to-build-69m-plant-in-kernersville/article

On today’s Focus on the Family broadcast…

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, a passionate advocate for life, wants to make abortion unthinkable in the post-Roe cultural landscape. Benjamin shares insights on how a renewed commitment to holistic justice and human flourishing can make a big difference in the fight for life. *Listen tonight at 9pm on WBFJ-FM, your family station.

Thanks to pastor Caleb Strickland with CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show, sharing more about their

‘Back to School Bash’ happening this Saturday (Aug 19) from 10am til 1pm at Wallburg Town Park. FREE event!

Food…Fun…Fellowship Enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, games, a school supply giveaway and lots of fun! Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine!

Hosted by the congregation of CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan).

Details and directions on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.cwc.ws/cp/

Pro-tennis is coming to the Twin city.

Watch singles and doubles matches from some of the best tennis players in the world at the Winston-Salem Open beginning this Saturday, Aug 19.

*Get a FREE ticket for opening day of the Winston-Salem Open this Saturday just by bringing three non-perishable food items or five school supply items.

Supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and The Educator Warehouse.

*Also, Kids’ Day at the Winston-Salem Open sponsored by Atrium Health/

Brenner Children’s Hospital happening this Saturday, August 19

Children ages 6-12 can enjoy tennis-related activities at Truist Field (where the Deacs play their home football games). Register today!!

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

The Winston-Salem Open runs August 19 – August 26, 2023

Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/

Have you considered entering the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’??

Entry deadline is September 1, 2023! https://carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries/

There are two divisions: Adult division + Youth division (age 7-17).

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs September 29 – October 08, 2023

The ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ will happen Saturday evening, October 07.

https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

A Georgia grand jury indicted former President Trump and 18 of his allies on felony charges alleging they orchestrated a “criminal enterprise” that sought to reverse Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory in Georgia and undermine US democracy. This marks the fourth criminal case against Trump this year. CBN News / CNN