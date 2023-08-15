WHAT'S NEW
Prayers for the Forbes family

August 15, 2023

Johnetta Forbes, the wife of Wake Forest men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes, suffered a stroke last week in Pensacola, Florida.

*You can send ‘well wishes’ via email to wfsports@wfu.edu.        The emails will be shared with the family.

“The past few days have been an emotional roller coaster for me and my family,” Steve Forbes said in a statement. “We are very appreciative of everyone who sent us words of encouragement during this most difficult time.”

 

 

Story: https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wife-of-wake-forest-mens-basketball-coach-steve-forbes-suffers-medical-event-in-florida/

