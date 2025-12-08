Monday News for December 08, 2025

Winter Weather Advisory continues…

13 days till Winter: Winter Solstice falls on Sunday (Dec 21), the shortest day of the year.

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 7 – 13)

Monday’s focus = Planning for a winter storm. https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

It’s snowing in the High Country this morning!

Check out a LIVE feed of Boone (King Street) on ‘resortcams’.com

Some school systems closed OR moved to remote learning today due to the threat of wintry weather. Here are some early dismissals

Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools on a 2-hour dismissal

The Arts Based school releasing at 11:45am

Guilford County (Elementary + Middle) on a 3-hour dismissal

Today (Dec 8) is Christmas Tree Day

Lots of us have an artificial Christmas tree = 85%.

Show us YOUR Christmas tree! Do have more than one? (Facebook)

NBC: Holiday specials on TV…

“Frosty the Snowman” this Tuesday (Dec. 9) at 8pm.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” this Thursday (Dec. 11) at 8pm

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, December 8, 2025

Davidson Health & Rehab, Old Salisbury Road in Lexington = 10am – 2pm

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30 – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

“Then a Shoot (the Messiah) will spring from the stock of Jesse [David’s father], And a Branch from his roots will bear fruit.

And the Spirit of the LORD will rest on Him–

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and strength,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the LORD…”

Isaiah 11:1-2 (Amplified Bible)

A warm, safe place. Greensboro has activated its White Flag warming centers as temperatures continue dropping across the Triad. Activations have been occurring frequently over the past few weeks as overnight lows have reached or fallen below freezing (or 32 degrees). First Baptist Church, located at 1000 W. Friendly Ave., is serving as the primary White Flag shelter. Staffed by the Interactive Resource Center, around 60 people (adults and families) per night have been coming to the church for a safe, warm place to be.

Needed: Blankets and simple breakfast foods such as granola or cereal bars.

Governor Josh Stein attended the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s annual convention this morning in Greensboro (10am), where he highlighted the agriculture industry’s impact on the state. The governor volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem (around 2pm). https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/stein-to-attend-farm-bureau-convention-in-greensboro-volunteer-at-food-bank/83

Superintendent of Lexington City Schools – Dr. Nakia Hardy – has accepted the role of superintendent of Franklin County Schools, according to a press release from the city school board of education. Under Dr. Hardy’s leadership Lexington City Schools experienced progress across several core areas since July 2023.

A superintendent selection process is in the works.

FREE Flu shots are available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. No appointment is needed. Clinic hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Thursday). Location: 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Bowl bound: Area Colleges invited (football)…

(Jan 02) Wake Forest is headed to Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America

Stadium (vs Mississippi State). Kick off at 8pm on ESPN.

(Dec 31) ACC champs Duke = Sun Bowl in El Paso (vs Arizona). Kickoff 2pm on CBS.

(Dec 19) NC State = Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa (vs Memphis) *2:30 pm on ESPN.

(Dec 27) East Carolina = Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland (vs Pitt). *11am on ESPN

(Dec 29) App State = Birmingham Bowl (vs Sun Belt rival Georgia Southern) *2pm ESPN

Sunday (Dec 7) we lit the second candle of Advent (Love)

‘This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another’ 1 John 4:10-11 NIV

*Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during the Advent season and beyond.

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his church.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html