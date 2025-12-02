Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign (local)
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.
All funds stay local helping those in need in our community!
To ‘ring those bells’ (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/
Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas
