Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign (local)

wbfj-verne
December 2, 2025

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

All funds stay local helping those in need in our community!

To ‘ring those bells’ (locally) go to Register to Ring.com   https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

