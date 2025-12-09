Tuesday News for December 09, 2025

Breaking News around noon

Heavy police presence at North Forsyth High School off Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem. Forsyth County Sheriff’s office reporting a stabbing at North Forsyth. News conference planned around 2pm this afternoon. Press release

Prayers please.

Multi agency law enforcement on the scene – as well as EMS. Law Enforcement is working to establish a re-unification area for parents and students.

*Local media sources

Message from WS/FC schools at 12:45pm…

“Evening buses may delayed. If you can, please pick up your bus rider. Thank you for your support. We apologize for the inconvenience”

12 days till Winter: Winter Solstice falls on Sunday (Dec 21), the shortest day of the year.

Winter Weather Advisory till noon. Use caution this morning.

Lots of school systems on a delay this morning.

2-Hour Delay: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Davidson, Thomasville City, Wilkes and Guilford County Schools

3-Hour Delay: Lexington City Schools, Davie, Stokes, Surry, Yadkin and Mount Airy City

Closed: Elkin City Schools

Season of Giving. Governor Josh Stein visited the headquarters of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Monday afternoon. After volunteering, Stein presenting Second Harvest with a check for more than $2 million dollars from the State of North Carolina aimed at supporting hunger relief efforts locally. The gift comes at a critical time for Second Harvest which has seen an increased need for food assistance over the last three years, especially around the holidays. https://oldnorthnews.com/governor-stein-highlights-support-for-agriculture-at-farm-bureau-convention/

Channeling your inner Clark Griswold these days?

Do NOT toss those tangled or broken string lights in the recycling bin.

They might light up your house, but in the recycling center, these lights wrap around equipment and cause major issues and delays.

Instead, carefully bag and place them in your curbside garbage cart. If you have old lights that still work, consider donating them to a local charity.

Download the Winston-Salem Collects app to search how to dispose of unwanted items this holiday season. *A message from the City of Winston-Salem

“Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas” TONIGHT at 8pm on ABC explores the story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem through the birth of Christ and beyond., Hosted by Costner. *Streaming on Wed (Dec 10) on Hulu and Disney+.

www.crosswalk.com/headlines/contributors/michael-foust/kevin-costners-abc-christmas-special-faithfully-recounts-the-nativity-story.html

Holiday specials on TV…

“Frosty the Snowman” TONIGHT (Dec. 9) at 8pm on NBC.

on.today.com/4pMspsx

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” this Thursday (Dec. 11) at 8pm on NBC

www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2025/12/05/rudolph-the-red-nose-reindeer-2025-how-to-watch/87605977007/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025

Community Life Center in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum = 7am to 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 7 – 13)

Tuesday’s focus = Preparing our homes for winter

Tips: Stock an emergency supply of food and water prior to the onset of a winter storm. Include food items which require no cooking such as canned meats, peanut butter and other non-perishables. Also do not forget to have necessary medicines and baby items on hand. A three to five day supply of food and medicine is generally sufficient. A lot of these items may already be in your home from your hurricane kit. https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

Baptists On Mission: Helene update (by the numbers) as of Dec 4…

630 Completed Homes

260 Homes in Progress

13 New Homes Being Built

Thank you for Praying, Giving and Going as we support our neighbors in western North Carolina. Learn more at https://baptistsonmission.org/Mission-Projects/By-Mission-Type/Disaster-Relief/Hurricane-Helene

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry near you. https://nc211.org/search/

Superintendent of Lexington City Schools – Dr. Nakia Hardy – has accepted the role of superintendent of Franklin County Schools, according to a press release from the city school board of education. Under Dr. Hardy’s leadership Lexington City Schools experienced progress across several core areas since July 2023. Superintendent selection process is underway. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/lexington-city-schools-superintendent-accepts-new-role-in-franklin-county/

God Promises a Ruler from Bethlehem

“The Lord says, “Bethlehem Ephrathah (e-FRAH-thah), you are one of the smallest towns in Judah, but out of you I will bring a ruler for Israel, whose family line goes back to ancient times.”

When he comes, he will rule his people with the strength that comes from the Lord and with the majesty of the Lord God himself. His people will live in safety because people all over the earth will acknowledge his greatness, and he will bring peace” Micah 5:2, 4-5 Good News Translation

Micah 5:2 is a verse prophesying that the ruler of Israel will come from a specific small, humble town in Judah. This prophecy is quoted in the New Testament (Matthew 2:4-6) by Jewish leaders when King Herod asks where the Messiah would be born, confirming Bethlehem as the location.

“Ephrathah” (e-FRAH-thah) means “fruitful” or “abundance”

Bethlehem means “House of Bread”.

Jesus brings the ultimate ‘abundant life”.