Wednesday News for December 10, 2025

Visitor Restrictions are now in place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health for individuals 12 and under at their hospitals and affiliated medical facilities. There has been a bump in Flu and respiratory virus cases across the Triad in December. *Most children 12 and under will not be allowed to visit patients. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article

Vikings Strong: North Forsyth High School is closed today after a deadly stabbing at the school on Tuesday, leaving one student dead (16-year-old Cameron Graham) and another injured (WXII 12). Tuesday’s ‘altercation’ took place in a school restroom, where there are no cameras, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The fatal stabbing of has raised questions about the role of metal detectors in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. It is still unclear whether they were in use on Tuesday.

Superintendent Don Phipps, a former school psychologist, said that counselors and support staff would be available at the WS/FC Education Building on Bethania Station Road for (North Forsyth) today. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Mt. Carmel Friends Church in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Thousands eligible after Weaver fire settlement approved.

People who evacuated during the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant fire back in 2022 could soon receive hundreds of dollars in compensation.

Roughly 6,500 people who lived or worked within a mile of the site are eligible. After attorneys’ fees, each individual could receive around $750 dollars.

To receive compensation, residents must file a claim by mail or online no later than January 30, 2026. https://www.winstonweaverclassaction.com/LoginIndividual

The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates again today. The Fed is set to announce its rate decision around 2pm. www.cnn.com/2025/12/10/economy/fed-december-rate-decision

The City of Winston-Salem, which owns Bowman Gray Stadium, has approved a new ‘video scoreboard’ that will be installed before The Clash comes to town in late January. The new Samsung LED display will significantly expand the stadium’s visual capabilities, replacing the previous 19’ x 19’ board with an enhanced 32’ x 19’ video board. https://journalnow.com/sports/other/motorsports/article

“Cloud Dancer” Pantone, the company famous for its color matching and forecasting, just crowned a shade of white its 2026 Color of the Year…called “Cloud Dancer.”

“After a wild few years of saturated everything, Cloud White feels like permission to start fresh. It’s a palette cleanser”, says the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 7 – 13)

Wednesday’s focus = ‘Driving in winter weather’.

TIP: Steer your car into a skid. https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

FREE coat giveaway Thursday morning (Dec 11) from 10am – noon at the Salvation Army location on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

The next giveaway is Dec 18…

Have you gotten your FREE flu shot yet?

Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Highland Ave. No appointment is needed!

Reducing the fire risk in your home.

With the cold temperatures comes an increase in the number of house fires.

Chimney fires are the #1 cause of home heating fires followed by space heaters.

Be sure to test your smoke detectors at least twice a year…

Safety Tip: Many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

“Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas”

It’s a 2-hour docu-drama that explores the story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem through the birth of Christ and beyond., Hosted by Costner.

Not for younger viewers. Now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

