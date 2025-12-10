Wednesday Word

A simple invitation

While 90% of Americans do something to celebrate Christmas, Lifeway Research suggests that fewer than half of people surveyed will attend church during Christmas.

Interestingly, those who skip church during the holidays said they are simply awaiting on an invitation. The majority (56%) said they would ‘likely attend’ a religious service if someone invited them during the Christmas season.

Sharing the Good News!

A simple invitation could change a life, forever.

May the reading of scripture and lighting of candles during the Advent season help to keep our focus on Jesus – his birth as well as His second coming – in an ever dark and divided world.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during this Advent season and beyond.

‘Go, tell it on the mountain

Over the hills and everywhere

Go, tell it on the mountain

That Jesus Christ is born’

-Verne

In the Gospel of Luke, the birth of Jesus was first announced to the lowly shepherds…

“There were shepherds in the same country staying in the field, and keeping watch by night over their flock. And look, an angel of the Lord stood by them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for see, I bring you good news of great joy which will be to all the people. For there is born to you, this day, in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ, the Lord. This is the sign to you: you will find a baby wrapped in strips of cloth, lying in a feeding trough.” Suddenly, there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,” Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward humankind.”

And it happened that when the angels went away from them into the sky, the shepherds said one to another, “Let us go to Bethlehem, now, and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.” Luke 2: 8-20 (New Heart English Bible)