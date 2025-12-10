Low-Income Energy Assistance Program for Forsyth Residents (LIEP)

Forsyth County residents can apply for help paying their heating bills (starting Dec. 10, 2025)

Forsyth Social Services Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) helps eligible families pay a portion of their heating bills during the winter.

The application process will open Dec. 10 for residents 60 years-old or older and for people with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS). Disabilities can include those that qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Administration (SSA), or Veterans Administration (VA) disability benefits.

Starting January 2, all other households can apply. People over 60 are priority one. Household with a person over 60.

Based on income: for a single person household the income has to be less than 150% of the current poverty level. $1,883 per month.

Priority two is all others. Can apply Jan. 1 (130% of current poverty level or $1632/month household of one)

Program eligibility is based on income and household size. Payments are made directly to your heating provider.

*Forsyth County residents can apply in person at the Department of Social Services, 741 North Highland Avenue, by phone at 336-703-3800, or online at epass.nc.gov.

Susan Pomp