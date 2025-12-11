Thursday News for December 11, 2025

10 days till Winter: Winter Solstice falls on Sunday (Dec 21), the shortest day of the year.

2-weeks till Christmas day

Today (Dec 11) is Stretch Day

We know exercise is good for us. But, stretching has benefits for your health at any age!

Increases range of motion, boosts balance, improves heart health and relieves joint pain.

Read more from UCLA Health: https://www.uclahealth.org/news/article/do-you-really-need-stretch

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Dec 11…

Reynolda Church in Winston-Salem = 10am – 4pm

Jerry Long YMCA (Peace Haven Road in Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Visitor Restrictions are now in place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health for individuals 12 and under at their hospitals and affiliated medical facilities.

There has been a bump in Flu and respiratory virus cases across the Triad in December.

*Most children 12 and under will not be allowed to visit patients.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article

Update: “Terrible tragedy” A Winston-Salem teen who stabbed another teen in that deadly incident at North Forsyth High School on Tuesday was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, stated Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill during a press conference Thursday morning. The two teens were friends.

Graham Graham (age 16) brought the knife to the school, O’Neill said, and during the altercation, the other boy (an 18-year-old) was able to wrestle the knife from Graham, who was accidentally stabbed. The 18 year un-named teen suffered injuries to his hands while trying to defend himself, O’Neill said. *Continue to pray for all involved…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article_684e4e5b-a614-4d8f-aa41-21c2a9404a43.html

Join a choir: Boost your health! Singing in groups or choirs has even been found to boost our immune function in ways that simply listening to the same music cannot.

*From boosting the brain to reducing pain, joining others in song can bring some wide-ranging benefits from improving an individual’s heat rate and blood pressure to strengthening the lungs and respiratory system.

*Psychologists have long marveled at how people who sing together can develop a powerful sense of social cohesion. Research has shown that complete strangers can forge unusually close bonds after singing together for an hour.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20251128-how-singing-can-improve-your-health

It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 7 – 13)

Thursday’s focus = Reducing the risk of fire in your home

Chimney fires are the #1 cause of home heating fires followed by space heaters. Be sure to test your smoke detectors at least twice a year https://www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2024

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard. https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 12/12 on Friday?

They are offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 dollar (with the purchase of a dozen glazed OR 16-count Minis at the regular price).

“They’re back! After about two years, Lexington’s Compare Foods has reopened — bringing hard-to-find Latin staples and fresh produce to the community. The family is planning a re-grand opening celebration for later. Follow the store on Instagram and Facebook- Compare Foods, 800 S. Main St., is open 8-9 p.m. seven days a week.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/a-cultural-lifeline-returns-lexington-s-compare-foods-reopens/article

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Dick Van Dyke turns 100 this Saturday (Dec 13).

The iconic actor and comedian credits regular exercise in maintaining his good health at age 99. He also attributes staying positive and good genetics for his longevity.

*’The best 2 things I ever quit – smoking and alcohol – some 50 years ago”.

Van Dyke released a book ‘100 Rules for Living to 100’ back in November.

https://parade.com/news/dick-van-dyke-says-not-drinking-smoking-reason-for-longevity

https://www.seattletimes.com/life/how-to-live-to-100-according-to-dick-van-dyke/

“Starring Dick van Dyke” premieres this Friday (Dec 12) on American Masters (9pm on PBS)

https://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/dick-van-dyke-documentary/37036/

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates by a quarter point as expected, lowering borrowing costs for the third time this year. The cut could mean lower rates for mortgages, car loans and credit cards.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/12/10/business/consumer-interest-rates-savings-debts-fed

Is now a good time to refinance your mortgage?

Money expect Clark Howard says…maybe. If you are one of the many people who bought a home with those high seven percent-plus interest rates, you now have an opportunity to refinance. But it’s not for everyone.

Clark’s rule for refinancing is simple: If it is clear that you will save a meaningful amount of money by doing the refinance, do it.

If you lock in meaningful savings today, you’ve won. And guess what? If rates were somehow to go significantly lower in the future, you just refinance again!

Tip: Use our Mortgage Refinance Calculator to run your numbers.

https://clark.com/homes-real-estate/mortgages/is-now-a-good-time-to-refinance-your-mortgage/

The Angels appear to the Shepherds (Luke 2:8-20)

Scholars suggest that shepherds were societal outcasts in first-century Israel. Still God chose to announce the birth of Jesus to lowly shepherds!

This story of the shepherds isn’t just a quaint nativity scene element. It’s preserved in Scripture for a deeper reason. God wants us to see something vital: If there’s hope for shepherds, those derided and considered lowlifes, there’s hope for all of us. If Jesus came as Lord and Savior to bleed and die for their sins, then there’s hope for you and me in our sins.”

(Take away) “Like the shepherds, encountering Jesus should transform us into worshippers and witnesses, sharing the good news with others.”

–Rev. Paul Lawler, Christ Global Methodist Church in Memphis

https://www.christchurchmemphis.org/stories/why-god-chose-shepherds-to-announce-christs-birth