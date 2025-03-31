Monday, News for March 31, 2025

Showers and thunderstorms likely between 4pm and 8pm for the Piedmont Triad. Some of these storms could be severe producing damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are ON, make sure your lights are ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

At the Box Office (from the weekend)

‘The Chosen: The Last Supper- Part One’ riding into theaters at #3 over the weekend. The Last Supper, parts two and three from The Chosen will be released in theaters nationwide in consecutive weeks leading up to Easter. Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/chosen-last-supper-part-one-2025/

Walking is a great way to stay healthy. Experts agree that getting our steps in daily does a body good, even great! Recent research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that walking 160 minutes (which is 2 hours, 40 minutes) a day could extend your life by more than 5 years. This is kinda extreme and you will need to walk ‘briskly’ to maximize longevity. Get up and get moving! Health professionals suggest making small, realistic changes, keep things fun, and build up slowly.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/daily-walks-help-live-longer#Takeaway

Bees play a critical role in U.S. food production.

We are ‘losing’ honeybees at an “alarming” rate. A recent survey of hundreds of commercial beekeepers in the U.S. reporting an average loss of 62% of their colonies.

“Something real bad is going on this year. If we lose 80% of our bees every year, the industry cannot survive, which means we cannot pollinate at the scale that we need to produce food in the United States…” -Blake Shook, a top beekeeper, sharing with CBS Saturday Morning

https://people.com/honeybee-deaths-surging-alarming-numbers-united-states-beekeepers-survey-11705797

Allergy Alert: Expect ELEVATED levels of TREE and GRASS pollen. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament

The men’s Final Four is set will all #1 seeds advancing: Duke, Auburn, Florida and Houston. The next games will be played this Saturday (April 5) on CBS…

Auburn vs 1 Florida. Tip off around 6pm …Duke vs Houston. Tip off around 8:40pm.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaab/2025/03/29/whos-in-the-final-four-updated-mens-march-madness-bracket-schedule/82718308007/

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is needing volunteers.

More about the Zoo’s Volunteer Services Program on the News Blog. www.nczoo.org/volunteer

BTW: Last year, over 1 million people visited the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

Starting today (March 31), the playground at Tanglewood Park Shelter #4 will be temporarily CLOSED for renovations. While construction is underway, explore other playgrounds at Forsyth County parks. Find a list online at https://forsyth.cc/parks/.

Today on Focus on the Family. When someone you love makes poor choices in their lifestyle, relationships, or moral decision-making, there IS hope!

Pastor Phil Waldrep shares more tonight on Focus on the Family (9pm) on WBFJ…

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/removing-the-barriers-between-you-and-your-prodigal-child/?

Update: Firefighters made some progress over the weekend battling major wildfires in Western North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina. Evacuations were lifted in Transylvania and Polk counties. The Table Rock wildfires in Pickens and Greenville counties continue to burn into Monday. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2025/03/31/western-nc-wildfires-live-updates-march-30-where-are-the-fires/82737296007/

Track the latest wildfires, red flag warnings and smoke (maps) on the News Blog.

https://data.citizen-times.com/fires/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, March 31, 2025

Pilot Mountain First UMC on Marion Street (Pilot Mountain) = Noon – 4:30pm

Davie High School in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

The Refuge Church in Mayodan = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Library locations in Forsyth County. Check out more information on scheduling appointments and what to bring on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

Volunteers needed. South Davidson High School has been selected as the site of the Davidson County ‘Special Olympics Spring Games’ happening April 4th.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact Tiffany Morrison if you would like to volunteer.

Email sodcvolunteers@gmail.com. Rain date will be April 10.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/south-davidson-high-will-host-local-special-olympics-spring-games/article_bc4cb621-eb3d-5f42-88b9-b26a38eccb43.html?

The Carolina Classic Fair is looking for a few good ‘volunteers’.

Volunteer submissions are due by April 6. surveymonkey.com/r/CCF_volunteer_app

The Carolina Classic Fair happening October 3-12, 2025 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, details at CarolinaClassicFair.com.

FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina has been extended to April 7, 2025. *Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

Contact FEMA by calling 919-629-3857 (Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm)