Tuesday, News for April 01, 2025

Allergy Alert: Expect ELEVATED levels of TREE and GRASS pollen. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ is still in effect for all 100 NC counties -NC Forestry Service

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, April 1, 2025

North Forsyth High School, Shattalon Drive, WS = 10am – 3pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

This Friday, High Point Heroes Club will enjoy a FREE staff led nature hike at the Piedmont Environmental Center off Penny Road in High Point from 5:30 till 7pm.

Just email or call Timpani Troxler to RSVP (336- 883-3483) or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.

At the Box Office (from the weekend)

‘The Chosen: The Last Supper- Part One’ riding into theaters at #3 over the weekend.

The Last Supper, parts two and three from The Chosen will be released in theaters nationwide in consecutive weeks leading up to Easter.

Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/chosen-last-supper-part-one-2025/

A special fundraising event supporting the Salvation Army serving the Greater Winston-Salem area. The Hands and Hearts 2025 Reception and Dinner on Thursday, April 10 @ 5:30pm at the Ken Carlson Red Shield Youth Center (formerly known as the Boys & Girls Club) on Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem.

For more information about programs or to make a donation, visit www.SalvationArmyWS.org

On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/salarmyws/#

“Weather or Not”? The High Point Rockers annual (“Weather or Not”) promotion will offer single game tickets with a discounted price based upon the official temperature in High Point this morning at 7am – which was 50 degrees or 50% off regular individual ticket prices all day till midnight tonight! Tickets can be purchased either online at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood Avenue.

https://highpointrockers.com/weather-or-not-promotion-is-back/

Deep Discounts in April

Spring is here, and Clark Howard suggesting that deals are sprouting up in abundance.

Lawn and Gardening Supplies

Car Maintenance Supplies

Designer Sunglasses + Eyewear

Food Deals: National Burrito Day (April 3) and National Pretzel Day (April 26). https://clark.com/save-money/april-deals/

AARP: Look for deals on sneakers, garden equipment and spring apparel…

*Many athletic shoe brands introduce new models of sneakers this month.

That means you’ll find discounts on last year’s athletic shoe lines.

*Paper shredders? Deals for paper shredders appear this month because retailers know that many Americans clear out their file cabinets in April after submitting their tax returns.

*Easter Clearance (think chocolate bunnies and plastic eggs?) after April 20.

https://www.aarp.org/money/personal-finance/best-things-to-buy-april-2025.html

Traffic Alert: Forsyth County (Road Work)

I-285 (52 NB) near Clemmonsville Road. The right lane is CLOSED for road work from Clemmonsville Road to I-40 through early Wednesday morning. NC-DOT

Update: The Table Rock wildfire in Pickens and Greenville counties (SC) is now 30% contained = Praise. Track the latest wildfires, red flag warnings and smoke (maps) on the News Blog.

https://data.citizen-times.com/fires/

Six months after Helene devastated parts of western North Carolina, roughly one-third of the Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed. But the National Parks Service has begun projects to repair the damage with the goal of stabilizing roads, removing debris and repairing guardrails. The National Parks Service has identified at least 57 known landslides. Most have been found in the area between Mount Mitchell and Linville Falls in North Carolina. https://www.wfdd.org/story/helene-damage-repairs-underway-blue-ridge-parkway

The QVC Group which owns shopping channels QVC and HSN is laying off 900 employees due to a planned restructuring. The company is closing HSN’s campus in St Petersburg, Florida and consolidate operations at Studio Park in West Chester, Pennsylvania. OVC Group is working to expand beyond its linear cable and traditional TV channels to dominate social media outlets (including TikTok, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube) and other streaming platforms.

https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/qvc-hsn-st-petersburg-west-chester-layoffs/

A kite reportedly made contact with a United Airlines flight Saturday as the plane was approaching Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

Good News: “the aircraft landed safely, passengers deplaned normally and upon inspection, there was no damage to the aircraft.”

BTW: Across the Potomac on the National Mall, the annual Blossom Kite Festival was being held on Saturday – to celebrate cherry blossom season. According to organizers, the kite festival was unrelated to the kite-flying activity near the airport.

https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/kite-reportedly-makes-contact-with-united-flight-near-reagan-national-airport-airline-says/

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

The westbound lane of Spring Garden Street and the South Spring Street exit ramp will be closed until the end of May (May 31).

This closure is due the Greenway Phase Four Project construction.

Both streets will be closed to through traffic.

Road crews will accommodate local traffic access to the immediate area.

Motorists should expect delays around the work area and use alternate routes.

Work schedules depend on weather conditions.

City of Greensboro Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects