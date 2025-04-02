Wednesday, News for April 02, 2025

Allergy Alert: Expect ELEVATED levels of TREE pollen. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Update from Samaritan’s Purse…

S𝐨𝐚𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 OCC 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐱 𝐠𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬.

Reason: Due to increased regulations in many countries.

Any soaps received in shoebox gifts this year will be removed at our Processing Centers to ensure the safe delivery of every gift and avoid customs complications.

Reminder: National Collection week will be November 17-24, 2025

Learn more, even pack a shoebox ONLINE at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Do I need a Real ID? Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​ To determine if your North Carolina driver’s license or ID is a Real ID, look for a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. BTW: Only about 50% of North Carolinians have a Real ID.

The REAL ID is completely optional. https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/default.aspx

Update from Baptists on Mission. In the past six months since Helene hit western North Carolina, volunteers with the ministry have rebuilt 160 homes and over 230 damaged homes in the process of being rebuilt! Learn more, volunteer or financially support Baptists on Mission at https://www.helenerebuild.org/

RECALL: There is a voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing that was sold in 17 states including North Carolina. Fresh Creative Foods, the company that manufactured the dressing for Trader Joe’s, is notifying consumers of undeclared allergens in the product including ‘peanuts, soy, sesame, and/or wheat’. The recalled product has a use-by date of May 27, 2025. Consumers can return the dressing to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

The N.C. Forestry Service has lifted a ban on all open burning after 2 weeks.

“We’ve received some well-timed, much-needed rain which has helped reduce fire danger, allowing the burn ban to be lifted across the state. However, we are still in the midst of spring wildfire season and our recent wildfire activity, especially in Western North Carolina, is a reminder to remain vigilant about burning safely and responsibly.”

– NC Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

https://www.ncagr.gov/news/press-releases/2025/04/01/burn-ban-lifted-all-north-carolina-counties-conditions-improve

It might be Spring, but a crop of potholes continues to GROW.

​For questions or assistance with potholes in your area, please call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-877-368-4968) weekdays from 8am – 5pm. https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/form.aspx?

Traffic Update in Winston-Salem

Deacon Boulevard is closed between University Parkway and Piccolo Drive through August. *Part of the Winston-Salem’s sports and entertainment district expansion.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Lutheran Church of Our Father, Groometown Rd (Greensboro) = 2pm – 6:30pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

More resources and better response times!

A merger is in the works between the Gumtree Fire Department and Midway Fire Department. Good News: Not much will change in the merger. If approved by Commissioners in Davidson county, the two fire departments will operate out of both buildings under the direction of the Midway Fire Chief.

https://myfox8.com/news/midway-gumtree-fire-departments-support-merger/

Val Kilmer, best known for roles in Top Gun, “Batman Forever,” and Oliver Stone‘s “The Doors” has died of complications of Pneumonia. He was 65.

https://variety.com/…/val-kilmer-dead-batman-forever

April is Autism Awareness Month

Piedmont Triad International Airport Authority is highlighting several programs to support travelers who may need extra assistance including the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program. The program allows passengers with non-visible disabilities to wear a sunflower lanyard, discreetly signaling to airport staff that they may need additional time, assistance, or have questions while traveling.

At PTI, we believe in making travel a welcoming experience for everyone.

Learn more by visiting: https://flyfrompti.com/fly-easy-autism-awareness/

Learn more about the Autism Society of North Carolina at https://www.autismsociety-nc.org