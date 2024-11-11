WHAT'S NEW
Monday News for November 11, 2024

November 11, 2024

Today is Veterans Day

 

 “For the veteran, thank you for bravely doing what you’re called to do  so we can safely do what we’re free to do.”  – Unknown

 

“Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves”

Romans 12:10 NIV

 

Federal offices are CLOSED in observance of Veterans Day.

No Banks. No mail…

Wall Street will have a full day of trading and operate as usual today…

 

Military appreciation Week at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro

FREE admission: Active duty, reserve, veteran and retired military personnel as well as their spouses and three additional guests through this Friday (Nov 16).

https://www.facebook.com/nczoo/

 

Veterans Day Events

Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park (11am – noon)

Honoring our veterans and their service to our country

https://www.facebook.com/events/1081913636362272/

 

North Wilkesboro (11am)

Special service at 11am at the corner of 9th Street (Memorial Avenue) and D Street in North Wilkesboro. Honoring those from Wilkes County who have honorably served their country.  *Inclement Weather Location: Yadkin Valley Marketplace in North Wilkesboro.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064881874334

 

 

Discounts and Deals for Veterans.

Lots of restaurants honoring Veterans with goodies today including…

Denny’s (Free breakfast till noon)

City BBQ, Chili’s, Outback, Red Robin, Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel.

Golden Corral (4pm til closing).    Starbuck’s (FREE tall coffee, hot or iced)

 

Chick-fil-A Elkin: FREE Chick-fil-A Sandwich (10:30am-9 pm).

Offer valid only at Chick-fil-A Elkin (maybe other locations?)

Please bring your Military ID!

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/veterans-day-freebies-2024/507-04a7ad9c-8ffd-49cd-818f-3abe87c5bf7a

 

Governor Cooper has proclaimed November 11 – 15 as “Employ a Veteran Week”.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 (1 – 4 p.m.)  The NCWorks Career Center – Wilkes County will present a “Veterans and Job Seekers Job/Resource Fair” at 1320 West D Street, Suite #2, North Wilkesboro, NC.

 

Thursday, Nov. 14 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) – The NCWorks Career Center – Greensboro will hold “Hire a Vet Day” at 2301 W. Meadowview Road, Greensboro, NC.

Check out other hiring events statewide on the News Blog.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2024/11/04/governor-cooper-proclaims-employ-veteran-week

 

 

 

At the Box Office: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever ‘clamoring’ in at #2 during its first weekend in theaters.  Review from Focus on the Family:

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2024/

 

(OVERNIGHT) The Northern Taurid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight into Tuesday morning. They should be visible all over the night sky.

Go to the darkest location possible, sit back, relax and enjoy skygazing.

No equipment is needed for viewing.

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2024/11/07/how-see-2024-northern-taurids-meteor-shower/

 

NFL: The Carolina Panthers beating the NY Giants (20-17) in Germany on Sunday.

That’s 2-in-a-row for the Panthers!!!

https://www.panthers.com/news/rapid-reactions-panthers-run-their-way-to-an-ot-win-in-germany

Monday Night Football: The Los Angeles Rams will host the Miami Dolphins.

 

NASCAR great Bobby Allison passed away on Saturday. He was 86.

Bobby Allison had 718 career starts and his 336 top-five finishes are second only to Richard Petty.  CNN

