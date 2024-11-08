Friday November 8th News

The North Carolina mountains continue to heal from Hurricane Helene.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 40 near Pigeon River Gorge will reopen with one lane in each direction by New Year's Day, allowing access to the Tennessee-North Carolina state line. Great News continued as Wednesday also brought the update of 11 more miles of the Blueridge Parkway being reopened.

Hurricane Rafael is currently moving over the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 3 storm, after lashing western Cuba with heavy wind and rain, and knocking out power across the island. The storm is expected to keep moving to the west over the next day, but forecasters are still less certain about where it goes after that, as it approaches the United States or possibly Mexico.



HanesBrands Inc. disclosed Thursday it has made an unspecified number of local corporate and other job cuts beyond the workforce reduction connected to the sale of its global Champion brand to Authentic Brands Group. “All employees who will be affected on or before Dec. 31 have been notified. Employees who will be affected on or before Jan. 31 will be notified at a later date, but within 60 days of Jan. 31.” HanesBrands has not provided an update on its Forsyth County workforce for several years but is estimated to be in the 1,100 to 1,300 range before the sale of Champion. That’s compared to about 4,900 local employees when it spun out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.

HanesBrands has not provided an update on its Forsyth County workforce for several years but is estimated to be in the 1,100 to 1,300 range before the sale of Champion. That's compared to about 4,900 local employees when it spun out of Sara Lee Corp. in September 2006.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is planning to implement a new GPS tracking dart to avoid dangerous pursuits. The hope is this new technology will prevent the need for high-speed chases. Some cruisers will be outfitted with vehicle-mounted GPS launchers, which allow deputies to fire a GPS tag at a fleeing vehicle when a pursuit seems imminent. Authorities can then monitor the location of the tag with an "in-car mapping platform" and a mobile tracking app. There have been numerous instances of chases turning dangerous and, at times, deadly in recent years. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. told county commissioners that some patrol cars were totaled this year in pursuits. "We got this technology for the safety, not only for the public, but for the pedestrians walking the street, and properties. No one's life is worth losing over a pursuit." The Sheriff's Office will try the technology out on a one-year trial period.

Black Friday Sales? – Yep, there's a whole boatload of things taking place already in the Christmas Shopping Market. Target started their 3-Day Early Black Friday Sale yesterday. The BEST Early Black Friday Deals from Amazon are now online ready for grabs, where—by the way—This Year you can get a Precooked WHOLE Turkey.

Credit Card Debt Relief has Snowballed into a Huge Business to calm the Swelling Stress OF Debt for those who have overspent. While it does bring a great amount of Peace up front, Two things need to be seriously considered. The Process not only lowers your Debt, but it Also can lower your Credit score by 100 points or more, a negative impact can last for several years. Then there are Tax Implications. In general, if a creditor agrees to settle your debt, the settled amount gets taxed as ordinary income. For example, if you have a $10,000 debt, and the lender agrees to accept $6,000 and forgives the rest, that means you would have $4,000 in TAXABLE Income to report on your tax return, for which you will receive a Form 1099-C from your Creditor which is Federally reported. Things to keep in mind before you make your final decision.

