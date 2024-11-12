Tuesday News for November 12, 2024

Noticeably cooler for Wednesday and Thursday

Attitude of Gratitude: Thanksgiving day (NOV 28) is 16 days away…

Update: Chick-fil-A Thruway Shopping Center location ‘grand re-opening’ of their new store this Wednesday (Nov 13) at 6am…

Post from Calvary Day School…

“On Wednesday morning, our Upper and Lower Schools will gather for a special combined chapel to ‘pray over’ our packed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes!”

*Find out more about packing a shoebox through Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

HanesBrands ‘Holiday Warehouse Clothing Sale’ happening at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center this Thursday – Sunday (Nov 14 -17)

Hours: 9am – 8pm daily

Parking is free, just enter Gate 7 at the WS Fairgrounds.

(NOTE: Sunday parking in LJVM Coliseum parking lot).

A variety of HanesBrands products will be available including hoodies, t-shirts, underwear and socks…all priced at $10 dollars or less.

BTW: Volunteers Needed to work during the HanesBrands clothing sale.

Volunteers are asked to register at https://www.uwfcvolunteer.org/need/index?

*Net proceeds will go directly to United Way of Forsyth County. (Press Release)

RECALL: The government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that engines can fail on as many as 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles (with 3.5-liter V6 engines made between 2016 and 2020). https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/11/business/honda-engine-recall/i

23andMe cuts 40% of its workforce, discontinues all therapy programs

Genetic testing firm 23andMe is letting go around 200 employees (or 40% of its workforce) and discontinuing all its therapies as part of a restructuring program.

Pro-life groups won victories in only three of ten states last Tuesday (Nov 5), after being outspent by pro-abortion groups six to one. Still there is hope…

https://cbn.com/news/politics/pro-life-groups-celebrate-ballot-initiative-victories-offering-something-hopeful

Relief continues in Western NC. Water is running again in most areas, but in many spots, it is still not safe to drink – six weeks after Hurricane Helene brought devastation in late September. Source: North Carolina’s Weather Authority

Governor Cooper has proclaimed November 11 – 15 as “Employ a Veteran Week”.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 (1pm – 4pm) “Veterans and Job Seekers Job/Resource Fair”

Location: the NCWorks Career Center in North Wilkesboro

Thursday, Nov. 14 (11am – 2pm) “Hire a Vet Day”

Location: the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro

https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2024/11/04/governor-cooper-proclaims-employ-veteran-week

Military Appreciation Week continues at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

FREE admission: Active duty, reserve, veteran and retired military personnel as well as their spouses and three additional guests through this Friday (Nov 16).

https://www.facebook.com/nczoo/