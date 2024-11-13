Wednesday News for November 13, 2024

Today is World Kindness Day

Noticeably cooler for Wednesday and Thursday

Attitude of Gratitude: Thanksgiving day (NOV 28) is 15 days away…

“Veterans Job and Resource Fair” Today (1pm – 4pm)

Location: the NCWorks Career Center in North Wilkesboro

“Hire a Vet Day” Thursday, Nov. 14 (11am – 2pm)

Location: the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro

*Check out additional hiring events for Vets statewide on the News Blog.

Governor Cooper has proclaimed this week as “Employ a Veteran Week”

https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2024/11/04/governor-cooper-proclaims-employ-veteran-week

Military Appreciation Week continues at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

FREE admission: Active duty, reserve, veteran and retired military personnel as well as their spouses and three additional guests through this Friday (Nov 16).

https://www.facebook.com/nczoo/

HanesBrands ‘Holiday Warehouse Clothing Sale’ starts this Thursday (Nov 14) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center (Thursday – Sunday, Nov 14 -17)

Hours: 9am – 8pm daily

Parking is free, just enter Gate 7 at the WS Fairgrounds.

(NOTE: Sunday parking in LJVM Coliseum parking lot).

A variety of HanesBrands products will be available including hoodies, t-shirts, underwear and socks…all priced at $10 dollars or less.

BTW: Volunteers Needed to work during the HanesBrands clothing sale.

Volunteers are asked to register at https://www.uwfcvolunteer.org/need/index?

*Net proceeds will go directly to United Way of Forsyth County. (Press Release)

UPDATE: FEMA has extended its application deadline for assistance in North Carolina (due to damage from Helene) to January 7, 2025. FEMA officials say it’s important for survivors to know what to expect after applying.

Reminder: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Tropical Storm Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

*The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Lunchables have been removed from the National School Lunch Program, months after Consumer Reports said sodium levels in the meal kits were too high.

. The National School Lunch Program –– a federally assisted program that provides low-cost and free nutritionally balanced lunches to students –– serves nearly 30 million kids, according to the USDA. CNN

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom by 2025.

-NewsNation

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden meeting at the White House this morning. It’s tradition for the outgoing president to host the incoming commander in chief after the election as part of a peaceful transfer of power. NewsNation + CNN

(Trump did not host Biden in 2020)

Trump has chosen former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Earlier today…

Update: Chick-fil-A Thruway Shopping Center back open after a remodel.

Hope Pregnancy Care Center

Fall open house TODAY from 10 – 2pm at 117 Charles Rd in King.

*Find out more about our WBFJ Ministry of the Month at wbfj.fm

Find out more about World Relief Triad TODAY from 11-1pm…

Location: World Relief – High Point office at 155 Northpoint Avenue.

Meet their volunteer coordinators, learn about opportunities to serve.

Call Erin at 336.499.1912 for details or to volunteer.

Post from Calvary Day School…

“This morning (WED), our Upper and Lower Schools gathered for a special combined chapel to ‘pray over’ our packed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes!”

*Find out more about packing a shoebox through Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/