Wednesday Word

Always stay humble and kind

Wednesday is World Kindness Day 2024

One of ‘those’ special days – first introduced in 1998 – to celebrate something we should practice daily, kindness. A day to hold the door, pay it forward, give a hug, utter a word of encouragement, or give a simple smile to a stranger. Kindness costs nothing, except our time and effort, two things that take intentionality on our part.

“Humble and Kind”, a song made popular by country star Tim McGraw, is a powerful three-and-a half minute roadmap for simple, yet profound living.

“Hold the door, say please, say thank you

Don’t steal, don’t cheat, and don’t lie

I know you got mountains to climb but

Always stay humble and kind

When the dreams you’re dreamin’ come to you

When the work you put in is realized

Let yourself feel the pride but

Always stay humble and kind”

Singer / songwriter Cory Asbury has a gritty 3 minute sermonette simply titled ‘Kind’,

“I’ve tried to run from Jesus, I’ve started holy wars

I’ve tried the patient waitin’ and the kickin’ down the doors

I’ve cursed His name in anger with my fist raised to the sky

And in return, all He’s ever been is kind”

In Ephesians 4:32, the apostle Paul summarizes our ‘new’ life in Christ…

“Be kind and compassionate to one another,

forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you”

As we navigate life’s challenges, may we extend grace while leaving a positive impact on the world around us.

Lord, help me to stay humble and kind.

-Verne