WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
November 13, 2024

Always stay humble and kind

Wednesday is World Kindness Day 2024

One of ‘those’ special days – first introduced in 1998 – to celebrate something we should practice daily, kindness.  A day to hold the door, pay it forward, give a hug, utter a word of encouragement, or give a simple smile to a stranger. Kindness costs nothing, except our time and effort, two things that take intentionality on our part.

 

“Humble and Kind”, a song made popular by country star Tim McGraw, is a powerful three-and-a half minute roadmap for simple, yet profound living.

“Hold the door, say please, say thank you
Don’t steal, don’t cheat, and don’t lie
I know you got mountains to climb but
Always stay humble and kind
When the dreams you’re dreamin’ come to you
When the work you put in is realized
Let yourself feel the pride but
Always stay humble and kind”

 

Singer / songwriter Cory Asbury has a gritty 3 minute sermonette simply titled ‘Kind’,

“I’ve tried to run from Jesus, I’ve started holy wars
I’ve tried the patient waitin’ and the kickin’ down the doors
I’ve cursed His name in anger with my fist raised to the sky
And in return, all He’s ever been is kind”

 

In Ephesians 4:32, the apostle Paul summarizes our ‘new’ life in Christ…

“Be kind and compassionate to one another,

forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” 

 

As we navigate life’s challenges, may we extend grace while leaving a positive impact on the world around us.

Lord, help me to stay humble and kind.

 

-Verne

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News for November 13, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 13, 2024

Tuesday News for November 12, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 12, 2024

Christmas Celebrations!!

wbfj-kurt
November 11, 2024

Discounts and Deals for Veterans

wbfj-verne
November 11, 2024

Monday News for November 11, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 11, 2024

Friday November 8th News

wdecker_wbfj
November 8, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.