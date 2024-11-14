Thursday News for November 14, 2024

It’s a Thankful Thursday focusing on “God’s Promises”

Attitude of Gratitude: 2-weeks till Thanksgiving day (NOV 28).

“Hire a Vet Day” Job Fair at the NC-Works Career Center in Greensboro (11am – 2pm)

*Check out additional hiring events for Vets statewide on the News Blog.

Governor Cooper has proclaimed this week as “Employ a Veteran Week”

https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2024/11/04/governor-cooper-proclaims-employ-veteran-week

Shop now. HanesBrands ‘Holiday Warehouse Clothing Sale’ at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Event Center today through this Sunday (Nov 14 -17).

Hours: 9am – 8pm daily. Parking is free, just enter Gate 7 at the WS Fairgrounds.

(NOTE: Sunday parking in LJVM Coliseum parking lot).

A variety of HanesBrands products will be available including hoodies, t-shirts, underwear and socks…all priced at $10 dollars or less.

*Net proceeds from the event to help United Way of Forsyth County. (Press Release)

You can bring a roll around cart. Pay with cash, credit card and Apple pay.

BTW: Volunteers Needed to work during the HanesBrands clothing sale.

Volunteers are asked to register at https://www.uwfcvolunteer.org/need/index

Do you have some $2 bills lying around?

Depending on the serial number printed on the bill, that $2 dollar bill could be worth more. A ‘low serial number’ can add more value, especially if the bill is in mint condition. FYI: Bills worth $2 were first issued in 1862…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/money-verify/yes-some-2-bills-are-worth-more-money/536-2734c048-b77d-41b7-9cf2-ea6091e7bfb9?ref=exit-recirc

Heritage Auctions https://www.ha.com/c/search/results.zx?term=%242&ic=homepage-search-A-K-071316

US Currency Auctions https://www.uscurrencyauctions.com/$2-us-currency-value-price-guide.html

The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments could fetch up to $2 million dollars when it goes to auction in December. The 115 pound stone tablet, which dates back around 1,500 years to the Late Roman-Byzantine era, was discovered during excavations for a new railway line in southern Israel in 1913.

FYI: The stone was discovered – outside of someone’s house being used as a paver for three decades. The inscription was placed face upward and the stone was exposed to heavy foot traffic. Fortunately, the slab’s historic importance was eventually recognized and preserved.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/13/style/oldest-tablet-10-commandments-scli-intl/index.html?

One of God’s Promises…

‘Honor your father and mother’ – this is the first commandment with a promise: ‘so that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth’. Ephesians 6:1–3

Today is World Diabetes Day. Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to process blood sugar (glucose). It is a major global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide. Learn more about the warning signs, healthy eating habits plus additional resources on managing diabetes on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

Source: American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org/

Living well with Diabetes (Novant Health) info: https://www.novanthealth.org/services/diabetes/

Focus on the Family’s daily broadcast…

Topic: ‘How to plan ahead for a day of rest’

In our very busy and often overloaded lives, a day of rest — the Sabbath — is necessary. And biblical! It’s a gift from God, when He calls us to step back, take a break, and just breathe.

Kathi Lipp offers some ways to examine your day-to-day patterns, create rhythms and routines to simplify things so you can enjoy a Sabbath…

*Tonight at 9pm on your Family Station WBFJ

Upgrading security in area schools. Davie County Schools is adding 18 new high-tech weapon detectors across all schools while training teachers how to use a new ‘alert app’. giving teachers a way to alert threats immediately and call for help.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/davie-county-adding-weapon-detectors-training-teachers-on-alert-app/

WSTA is once again offering night bus service across Winston-Salem.

The extended hours of operation across several major routes will provide reliable transit access beyond standard business hours. Info at www.WStransit.com/routes.

UPDATE: FEMA has extended its application deadline to January 7, 2025 for those effected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Reminder: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance through January 7, 2025.

*The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens this Friday in Clemmons.

Nightly from November 15 – January 1…

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26. Go to www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood for more information.

Come on, ring those bells. Salvation Army: Red Kettle campaign begins this Friday (Nov 15) and continues into December. To ring a bell (locally) to help those in need, go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/