Diabetes Awareness

wbfj-verne
November 14, 2024

November is Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to process blood sugar (glucose). It is a major global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide.

Learn more about the warning signs, healthy eating habits plus additional resources on managing diabetes. Source: American Diabetes Association   https://diabetes.org/

 

Sandy Adcock, Novant Health Intensive Diabetes Management in Winston-Salem

Living well with diabetes

Early detection and diagnosis are crucial for managing diabetes and preventing complications.

Awareness can help people understand the risk factors, symptoms, and lifestyle changes that can prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

Educating the public about diabetes management, including diet, exercise, and medication, can improve the quality of life for individuals with diabetes.

Awareness info: https://www.novanthealth.org/services/diabetes/

 

 

