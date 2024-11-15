Friday News for November 15, 2024

Today is ‘Clean out your Refrigerator’ day

Saturday is ‘Fast Food Day’. Survey: Most popular fast-food chain restaurants in North Carolina? McDonald’s (the Golden Arches) at number one. Chick-Fil-A is a close second?

www.wccbcharlotte.com/2024/11/11/north-carolinas-favorite-fast-food-revealed-ahead-of-fast-food-day-november-16th/

Full moon rising tonight…

The year’s fourth and final supermoon (called the Beaver moon) will shine bright tonight.

https://www.almanac.com/full-moon-november

Attitude of Gratitude: Less than 2-weeks till Thanksgiving day (NOV 28).

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons

6pm – 11pm nightly thru January 1, 2025. INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through Dec 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Shop now. HanesBrands ‘Holiday Warehouse Clothing Sale’ at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education building continues through this Sunday (Nov 14 -17).

Hours: 9am – 8pm daily. Parking is free, just enter Gate 7 at the WS Fairgrounds.

(NOTE: Sunday parking in LJVM Coliseum parking lot).

A variety of HanesBrands products will be available including hoodies, t-shirts, underwear and socks…all priced at $10 dollars or less.

*Net proceeds go to the United Way of Forsyth County. (Press Release)

You can bring a roll around cart. Pay with cash, credit card and Apple pay.

BTW: Volunteers Needed to work during the HanesBrands clothing sale.

Volunteers are asked to register at https://www.uwfcvolunteer.org/need/index

UPDATE: FEMA has extended its application deadline to January 7, 2025 for those effected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Reminder: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance through January 7, 2025.

*The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Lifeway Research: In the time between graduating high school and becoming a pastor, 1 in 3 senior pastors say they have five years or less of secular work experience. http://lfwy.co/BEcQ50U5xsa

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened,

and I will give you rest” Matthew 11:28-30 NIV

In this passage, Jesus offers rest to those who are weary and burdened, inviting all of us to take on His yoke…His yoke is easy and his burden is light.

NCHSAA state football playoffs: First-round games (higher seed hosting).

Class 4-A West

(3) East Forsyth vs. Matthews Butler

(12) Mount Tabor vs. Charlotte Independence

(14) West Forsyth vs. Cuthbertson

(16) Reagan vs. Southeast Guilford

Class 3-A West

(6) Oak Grove vs. No. 27 North Iredell

Central Davidson at A.C. Reynolds

North Davidson at North Lincoln

Class 2-A West

(6) East Surry vs. SW Randolph

(11) West Stokes vs. North Forsyth

(12) Walkertown vs. Surry Central

(16) North Surry vs. East Rutherford

Lexington at Marshville Forest Hills

Class 1-A West

(1) Mount Airy vs. Thomas Jefferson

(9) Starmount vs. Andrews

Bishop McGuinness at Mountain Island Charter

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/nchsaa-football-playoffs/article

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (Saturday)

App State hosting JMU in Boone. New time: 2:30pm. ESPN+

Wake Forest at UNC in Chapel Hill (8pm)

UNC Charlotte hosting South Florida (3:30pm)

Elon at home vs Maine (2pm)