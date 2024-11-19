Tuesday News for November 19, 2024

Attitude of Gratitude: 9 days till Thanksgiving day (NOV 28).

36 days till Christmas day…

Above normal temperatures today and Wednesday!

At the Box Office

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ nestled in at #3 during their second weekend in theaters nationwide. Show times and locations across the Triad at wbfj.fm

“Mary and Joseph look like “refugees”. Yes, they do…”

Good News: In Asheville, the ‘boil water advisory’ has been lifted for residents in the city after seven weeks. Helene destroyed much of the city of Asheville’s water distribution facilities back on September 27.

News Matters! About one-in-five Americans – including a much higher share of younger adults under 30 – say they regularly get ‘news’ from influencers on social media, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center. A clear majority of news influencers are ‘Conservative, male, with no affiliation with a news organization.

The World Health Organization has noted a spike in measles cases across the globe. The organization says millions of children are not properly vaccinated.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated from measles after two doses.

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed in a recent post on ‘Truth Social’ that he plans on declaring a national emergency as part of his plan for mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Pastor Sam Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, shares more insight from CBN News (link on the News Blog).

It’s that time of year.

Switch those ceiling fans to the ‘clockwise setting’ during the cold-weather months. Warmer air (trapped at the ceiling) is forced up and eventually down across the room. *Also, now is a great time to ‘dust’ off your ceiling fan!

American Red Cross: Local blood Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro = 9am – 1:30pm

R.J. Reynolds- Plaza Building in downtown WS = noon – 4:30pm

Pfafftown Baptist Church = 3pm – 7pm

Covenant UMC on Skeet Club Road in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Fall Creek Elementary School in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Monday Night Football: Houston Texans over the Dallas Cowboys (34-10)

Looking Ahead: The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Charlotte. QB Bryce Young will start.

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons

6pm – 11pm nightly thru January 1, 2025. INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells…

Salvation Army: Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

RECALL of organic carrots.

The CDC is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states (including North Carolina) linked to some organic carrots. At least 39 cases of E. coli have been linked to the carrots since early September, leading to 15 hospitalizations and one death.

The bagged carrots were sold under multiple brand names, including Grimmway Farms, Sprouts and Trader Joe’s, according to the recall notice.

The recalled carrots are likely NOT available for purchase but may be in your fridge.

Questions? Call 1-800-301-3101 or visit www.grimmway.com.

Update from Western North Carolina

Four more state parks have reopened including Lake James, New River, Stone Mountain, and Elk Knob state parks. *South Mountain, Chimney Rock, Mount Jefferson, and Mount Mitchell remain CLOSED TFN. Source: NC State Parks Service