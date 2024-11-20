Wednesday News for November 20, 2024

Attitude of Gratitude: 8 days till Thanksgiving day (NOV 28). 35 days till Christmas day…

Wind Advisory for the northern mountains today

Snow flurries in Boone area for Thursday into Friday.

American Red Cross: Local bloods for Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Sherwood Forest UMC Silas Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem = 9am – 6pm

Novant Health Rehab on Hillcrest Center Circle WS = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Agape Faith Church on Lewisville Clemmons Rd in Clemmons = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Instacart survey: The least favorite side-dishes for Thanksgiving?

Cranberry sauce and Green Bean Casserole. Hummm. What’s your favorite?

https://www.yahoo.com/…/five-most-hated-side-dishes…

Sheetz is selling its ‘unleaded 88’ at a discounted price (40 cents LESS per gallon) through the end of November.

*Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

https://www.10tv.com/article/travel/sheetz-unleaded-88-gas-discount/530-9bb74da8-dd14-4977-9ad0-af137

If you haven’t been car shopping in a while, brace yourself.

The new average for a new car? A whopping $47,600 last month — nearly $10,000 dollars more than car’s cost five years ago, shortly before the pandemic. CNN

Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease – even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.

Bottom Line: Our muscles are very important for regulating blood sugar and fat levels in the blood. To do their job well, muscles need movement, according to the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/18/health/sitting-heart-disease-wellness/index.html

Many are jumping off ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

‘X’ competitor Bluesky has earned the top spot on the Apple App Store’s US chart in the wake of the presidential election. CNN

Actress Betty White to be honored with a USPS Forever stamp

BTW: There will also be a line of 15 forever stamps commemorating the Appalachian Scenic Trail, which covers almost 2,200 miles of footpath along 14 states. The stamps were designed with images from various photographers.

www.scrippsnews.com/entertainment/celebrity/beloved-actress-betty-white-to-be-honored-with-a-usps-forever-stamp

At the Box Office: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ in theaters nationwide.

Show times and locations across the Triad at wbfj.fm

Focus on the Family review: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2024/

“Mary and Joseph look like “refugees”. Yes, they do…”

‘Portable Heater Giveaway’ from 10am till noon this morning.

Location: Triad Food Pantry on Johnson Street in High Point.

*Sponsored by the United Way of greater High Point

Lawndale Baptist Church, known for its ‘Feeding the 5,000’ pre-Thanksgiving event for the past 16 years, is focusing its resources toward Western NC.

Lawndale Baptist (based in Greensboro) is partnering with First Baptist Church in Swannanoa near Black Mountain to provide a Thanksgiving feast for the Swannanoa community still recovering from Helene.

A pre-Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, dressing and greens beans will be served this Monday (Nov 25) at First Baptist Church in Swannanoa.

Source: WFMY News 2 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zumtlVrVcq0

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/lawndale-baptist-church-feed-the-5000-event-is-moving-to-wnc-turkey-swannanoa/83-d655b59f-bd18-4795-b9de-15171b7567c5

Lawndale Baptist Church: WNC Disaster Relief ‘Project Thanksgiving’.

All donations are due this Sunday, November 24. https://www.facebook.com/lawndalebaptist/

Please join us in praying for the team serving a hot Thanksgiving meal and ministering to those who live in the Swannanoa area (Nov 24-26)

It’s time to drop off those ‘gift filled’ shoeboxes!!!!

Operation Christian Child: National Collection Week continues thru November 25.

Details and drop-off locations at wbfj.fm

And Peppermint Chip is back at Chick-Fil-A.

Try it three delicious ways: iced coffee, milkshake, or frosted coffee!

www.chick-fil-a.com/customer-support/our-food/our-menu/when-and-where-will-the-peppermint-chip-milkshake-be-available

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons

6pm – 11pm nightly thru January 1, 2025. INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Come on RING those Bells!

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Dr. Tony Campolo, a progressive Christian leader, speaker and author, passed away at his home in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Campolo was 89.

Campolo popularized the term ‘Red Letter Christian’ – a reference to the words of Jesus printed in many New Testament Bibles – as an alternative to evangelical. He felt an alternative was needed because evangelicals had turned their backs on the good news of Jesus, embracing politics and comfortable. Stressing that caring for the poor should be an integral part of proclaiming the gospel.

https://www.christianitytoday.com/2024/11/died-tony-campolo-red-letter-christian/