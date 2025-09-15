Monday News for September 15, 2025

ONE WEEK AWAY: Fall officially begins September 22 😊

Hiring Event: Galilee Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a HIRING EVENT between 10am and 1pm on Monday to assist Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools staff that are without a job due to recent layoffs and furloughs. The church is located on Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem. https://www.wxii12.com/article/wsfcs-staff-job-fair-galilee-missionary-baptist-church-supporting-teachers-north-carolina/65901943?

BTW: Today is a ‘district transition day’ for staff with the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools to re-organize following a recent reduction in force. NO school for students…

Today is national Caregivers Day.

Caregivers Wellbeing is a FREE local support group for both men and women

who are caring for a loved one suffering from any of the dementias (including Alzheimer’s). “You don’t have to go through your ‘journey’ alone”

Contact info on the News Blog https://www.caregiverswellbeing.org/

The ‘BIG’ winner at the Emmy’s last night…the Boys and Girls Club?

Emmy’s host – comedian Nate Bargatze – pledged to donate $100,000 with the incentive of keeping the winners’ acceptance speeches 45 seconds or shorter.

Even though most of the speeches exceed the 45 seconds – Nate personally donated $250,000 (while CBS pitched in $100,000) to the Boys and Girls Clubs! A BIG win…

www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/emmys-2025-boys-girls-club-donation-nate-bargatze-speeches-1236370757/

Update: Chris Paul will now be the keynote speaker for Tuesday night’s Wake Forest “Face to Face Speaker Forum”. Chris Paul, a basketball stand-out who attended West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University, currently plays for the LA Clippers. “Magic” Johnson was scheduled and is being postpones to a later date.

The forum is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at LJVM Coliseum. Tickets to the Johnson keynote will be honored. Tickets are still available at https://facetoface.wfu.edu/

At the Box Office: Re-Releases of ‘Hamilton’, ‘Toy Story’ and ‘The Sound of Music’ in the Top 10. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale climbing to #3 in its opening weekend.

‘Light of the World’, the faith-based animated film about the life of Jesus, drops to #14. Locations and movie times at https://lightoftheworld.com/tickets/

‘Stay out of the Kitchen?” The Second Annual Pickleball Tournament and Outdoor Beginner Workshops this Saturday (Sept 20) at Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville.Hosted by the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce.

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/details/pickleball-tournament-2nd-annual-lccc-8335?calendarMonth=2025-09-01

Lights OFF, please

September is a peak month for fall bird migration, with millions of birds flying south each night. Artificial lights confuse birds, making it difficult for them to navigate using the stars and moon. So, just turn off unnecessary lights especially outdoor lights between 11pm and 6am during the month of September to help migrating birds. https://nc.audubon.org/conservation/lights-out-north-carolina

American Red Cross: Local blood drive Monday, September 15, 2025

New Vision Fellowship on W Academy Street (Madison) = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Couples are revealing the dirty truth about how ‘messy living’ can erode their relationships.

A survey from The Storage Center finding…

-1 in 3 couples say their partner’s messiness has made them feel less attracted to them.

-62% of women say their partner is messy (compared to 50% of men).

-38% have secretly purged their partner’s belongings — and 35% of men admit to

“accidentally” breaking items so they’d get tossed.

-Nearly 1 in 4 people have refused to date someone after seeing their messy living space — a deal breaker especially for Gen Z (38%).

SOURCE: https://thestoragecenter.com/blog/study-1-in-3-americans-say-messiness-makes-their-partner-less-attractive/

Funeral service for Charlie Kirk is planned for next Sunday (Sept 21) in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk was fatally shot last Wednesday during an outdoor event in Utah.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/09/12/trump-to-attend-charlie-kirks-funeral-service/86112932007/

The Bible teaches us to love, not to earn God’s love, but to return it.

And to share God’s love with all, even those who won’t return it to

Jesus says this…

…to those of you who will listen, I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.

If someone strikes you on one cheek, turn to him the other also. And if someone takes your cloak, do not withhold your tunic as well. Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what is yours, do not demand it back.

(The Golden Rule in verse 31) “Do to others as you would have them do to you”.

-Luke 27-31 Berean Standard Bible