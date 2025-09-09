SUN@5 (Sept 14, 2025) Tabitha Ministry
Tabitha Ministry in Summerfield provides HELP, HOPE and a HOME for hurting women through Christ
Tabitha Ministry is a 12-month Christ centered, Biblically-based residential recovery program designed to ‘help hurting women heal’.
All services are provided free of charge (no application fees or enrollment fees)
Valerie Transeau, a graduate of Tabitha Ministry and is now on staff, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the purpose of Tabitha Ministry.
Valerie came to Tabitha Ministry extremely broken. She’s now on staff at Tabitha, mentoring other women .
A walking, functioning miracle of God. A story of God’s grace and restoration.
Listen to our interview…
Help support the ministry through Tabitha’s Closet Thrift Store.
Volunteers are needed with Tabitha’s Taxi.
Call 336-441-8003
Tabitha Ministry is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for September
*As heard on Sunday at 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Sept 14, 2025)