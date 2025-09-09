WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 (Sept 14, 2025) Tabitha Ministry

September 9, 2025

Tabitha Ministry in Summerfield provides HELP, HOPE and a HOME for hurting women through Christ

 Tabitha Ministry is a 12-month Christ centered, Biblically-based residential recovery program designed to ‘help hurting women heal’.

All services are provided free of charge (no application fees or enrollment fees)

 

Valerie Transeau, a graduate of Tabitha Ministry and is now on staff, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the purpose of Tabitha Ministry.

Valerie came to Tabitha Ministry extremely broken. She’s now on staff at Tabitha, mentoring other women .

A walking, functioning miracle of God. A story of God’s grace and restoration.

Listen to our interview…

 

Help support the ministry through Tabitha’s Closet Thrift Store.

Volunteers are needed with Tabitha’s Taxi.

www.tabithaministry.org

Call 336-441-8003

 

Tabitha Ministry is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for September

 

*As heard on Sunday at 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Sept 14, 2025)

