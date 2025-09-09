SUN@5 (Sept 14, 2025) Tabitha Ministry

Tabitha Ministry in Summerfield provides HELP, HOPE and a HOME for hurting women through Christ

Tabitha Ministry is a 12-month Christ centered, Biblically-based residential recovery program designed to ‘help hurting women heal’.

All services are provided free of charge (no application fees or enrollment fees)

Valerie Transeau, a graduate of Tabitha Ministry and is now on staff, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the purpose of Tabitha Ministry.

Valerie came to Tabitha Ministry extremely broken. She’s now on staff at Tabitha, mentoring other women .

A walking, functioning miracle of God. A story of God’s grace and restoration.

Help support the ministry through Tabitha’s Closet Thrift Store.

Volunteers are needed with Tabitha’s Taxi.

www.tabithaministry.org

Call 336-441-8003

