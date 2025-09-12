Friday News for September 12, 2025

FaithFest forecast in Wilkesboro = Sunny and dry…Highs 80 (Bring the SUNSCREEN)

Fall officially begins September 22 😊

‘Light of the World’ still in the Top 10 (#8)

‘Light of the World’ is the faith-based animated film about the life of Jesus through the eyes of John (the Apostle). Locations and movie times at https://lightoftheworld.com/tickets/

Breaking this morning…

Authorities have now officially identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah as the suspected shooter in the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Robinson was arrested in St George, Utah, which is about 250 miles from Utah Valley University, the site of Wednesday’s assassination, on Thursday night.

https://cbn.com/news/us/breaking-suspect-charlie-kirk-shooting-has-been-caught-bullet-engravings-revealed

Flags remain at half-staff through the weekend in memory of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday at an outdoor event in Utah. *Continue to pray for the Kirk family (wife and two young children).

https://cbn.com/news/us/conservative-advocate-charlie-kirk-murdered-political-assassination

RECALL: Thousands of frozen burrito bowl meals are being recalled after customers reported the product contained undeclared shrimp – posing an allergy risk!

Good & Gather Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend frozen meals were distributed to Target stores starting in April. Packaging details can be found on Friday’s news at wbfj.fm

The bags, which were distributed in all 50 states, can be identified by:

Size: 12 oz bags. UPC: 085239931356. Best if Used By date: 08/24/2026

Lot codes: L5055-1, L5055-2, L5055-3, L5055-4, L5055-5, and L5055-6

https://myfox8.com/news/recall-burrito-meals-sold-at-target-may-contain-shrimp/

College Football: NC State over Wake Forest Thursday night…34 – 24

Fall Plant Sale happening this Saturday (Sept 13) from 9am – 1pm.

Location: Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem. Sales are cash or check only

You will find a great selection of native plants, pollinator plants, flowering shrubs, and trees. This event is a major fundraiser for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Forsyth County. INFO, call 336.703.2850

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/07/fall-2025-plant-sale-at-extension/

Click here to view a list of available plants.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, September 12, 2025

Movement Bank on S Main Street (Randleman) = 10am – 2pm

Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Knock off? Popular rock-pop band Twenty One Pilots is suing Temu (an online marketplace), suggesting that the website is selling counterfeit merchandise by using their trademarked logo. Basically, Temu is selling an $8 version of their $35 T-Shirts.

https://myfox8.com/news/twenty-one-pilots-sues-temu-over-fake-merchandise-calls-company-unethical/

Greensboro Stair Climb planned for this Saturday morning at the Eugene Street Parking Deck. Registration at 8am. The climb at 9. https://journalnow.com/news/local/article

*Thursday was the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Lights OFF, please

September is a peak month for fall bird migration, with millions of birds flying south each night. Artificial lights confuse birds, making it difficult for them to navigate using the stars and moon. So, just turn off unnecessary lights especially outdoor lights between 11pm and 6am during the month of September to help migrating birds by reducing light pollution, https://nc.audubon.org/conservation/lights-out-north-carolina

The Central Carolina Fair continues through Sunday (Sept 14) at the Greensboro Coliseum complex. https://www.facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFair

NO school for students on Monday in WS/FC schools…

This Monday (Sept 15) will be a ‘district transition day’ for staff with the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools to re-organize following a recent reduction in force.

Hiring Event for Winston-Salem Forsyth County teachers Monday (Sept 15).

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a HIRING EVENT between 10am and 1pm on Monday to assist Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools staff that are without a job due to recent layoffs and furloughs. The church is located on Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem. https://www.wxii12.com/article/wsfcs-staff-job-fair-galilee-missionary-baptist-church-supporting-teachers-north-carolina/65901943?

Couples are revealing the dirty truth about how ‘messy living’ can erode their relationships. A survey from The Storage Center finding…

-1 in 3 couples say their partner’s messiness has made them feel less attracted to them.

-62% of women say their partner is messy (compared to 50% of men).

-38% have secretly purged their partner’s belongings — and 35% of men admit to

“accidentally” breaking items so they’d get tossed.

-Nearly 1 in 4 people have refused to date someone after seeing their messy living space — a deal breaker especially for Gen Z (38%).

SOURCE: https://thestoragecenter.com/blog/study-1-in-3-americans-say-messiness-makes-their-partner-less-attractive/

How about a Re-Focus Friday from John 16:31-33 (God’s Word)

“Jesus replied to (his disciples), “”The time is coming, and is already here, when all of you will be scattered. Each of you will go your own way and leave me all alone. Yet, I’m not all alone, because the Father is with me.

I’ve told you this so that my peace will be with you. In the world you’ll have trouble. But cheer up! I have overcome the world.”

Jesus spoke these words to his disciples before his crucifixion, preparing them for the hardships they would face. He encourages his us (his followers) to “take heart” or be of good cheer, not because we will be free from trouble, but because He had already won the victory! The peace promised is not the absence of problems but a deep, unshakable peace found in only in Jesus Christ… AMEN