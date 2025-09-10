WHAT'S NEW
Home Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth

Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth

September 10, 2025

Today (Sept 10) is Suicide Prevention day.

September is Suicide Prevention month

This year’s theme is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”.

Each life lost has profound social, emotional, and economic consequences, deeply affecting families, friends, workplaces, and entire communities.

The 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.

The 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline connects users with trained counselors who offer crisis support and provide access to community-based resources.

Since 988 made its debut, chat and text options have been added in Spanish, along with specialized services for veterans. 

Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

https://988lifeline.org/promote-national-suicide-prevention-month/

 

Raising awareness about local Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County including…

Forsyth County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)

Winston-Salem Behavioral Evaluation and Response (or BEAR) team

Daymark Recovery Services

R-H-A Health Services

Questions about mental services available in Forsyth, call (336) 703- 2784

Or click: https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx

