Rebuilding WNC: Private road and Bridge repair Assistance

Rebuilding Western North Carolina

(September 03, 2025) Beginning this week, residents in western North Carolina that are part of Helene disaster-declared counties will have up to six months to apply for up to 50% reimbursement of any documented private road and bridge repair costs.

Governor Stein has authorized up to $25 million dollars for the reimbursement of private road and bridge repair costs.

NOTE: Although reimbursement applications will be accepted for a full six months, affected residents are encouraged to upload their project invoices and receipts as soon as possible due. An on-site review of the repair work will also be necessary before any reimbursement is awarded.

Application form: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/9ea30a5e3c724508a74007d2cf3a8613

For more information, visit: https://www.ncdps.gov/Helene/PRB