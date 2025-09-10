Wednesday News for September 10, 2025

This is the last week to meet the ‘school vaccination’ deadline! Forsyth County Department of Public Health is hosting Operation Zero Exclusion to provide back-to-school vaccinations and health assessments to students. Appointments will take place at the health department on Highland Avenue. Students must provide proof of immunizations and/or medical exemptions by their 30th day of enrollment. Questions, call 336-703-3324. Less than 2 weeks! Fall officially begins on Monday, September 22 😊

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Davidson-Davie Community College in Thomasville = 9am – 1pm

Piedmont Federal Bank in High Point = Noon – 4pm

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Old Hollow Road (WS) = 2pm -6pm

Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Elks Lodge #449 on Griffith Road (WS) = 2:30pm – 7pm

During a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools school board meeting Tuesday night, leaders agreed to extend the timeline for the search for a permanent superintendent and hire a second interim superintendent.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salemforsyth-county-schools-to-hire-second-interim-superintendent/66032313

Jackson Auto Worx, located in downtown Winston Salem, has been acquired by Sun Auto Tire & Service. In most instances, Sun Auto maintains the local brand name and workforce. Jackson Auto Works was founded in 1976.

Sun Auto, based in Mesa, Ariz., now owns six retail locations in the Triad.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/real-estate/article_81f1331b-6ccb-40ae-8683-11a5e1e096ec.html

Jerry Hunt Supercenter is expanding its Lexington location. The Lexington City Council voted unanimously Monday night to rezone six parcels of land along Greensboro Street Extension from Traditional Neighborhood District to Business District at the request of Todd Hunt, owner of Hunt Properties. Jerry Hunt plans to add 40-50 jobs with the expansion of the automobile dealership and maintenance businesses.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/jerry-hunt-supercenter-will-expand-lexington-location/article

September is Suicide Prevention month

RECALLS in the news…

DermaRite Industries has expanded an earlier recall to more than 30 products -including deodorant, lotions, shampoo and hand sanitizer – over concerns that more products may include a bacterium that could lead to “serious and life-threatening infections.”

Symptoms of bacteria exposure include fever, fatigue and possible respiratory infections for patients with compromised immune systems, according to the CDC.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/recall-expands-shampoo-deodorant-bacteria/

https://dermarite.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Dermarite-Press-Expanded-Recall-Products-8.27.25.pdf

Ford is recalling 1.5 million vehicles in the US because the backup camera may show a blank or distorted image while the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall includes certain vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of the Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln MKC, Mustang, Ranger, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, Edge, Expedition, and F-series trucks (F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD and F-550 SD). https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/09/09/ford-recalling-almost-1-5-million-vehicles-due-to-rear-view-camera-issue

More than 90,000 hybrid Jeeps have been recalled due to a potential loss of drive power. Chrysler is recalling over 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles with model years of 2022 through 2026. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is 73C.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/92000-jeeps-recalled-chrysler/

“This is not the outcome we (wanted)” Sheriff Greg Seabolt sharing during a press conference on Tuesday after 7-year-old Liam King’s body was recovered in a pond a short distance from where he was reported missing on Sunday. Liam’s death remains an active investigation with autopsy reports expected to take “several weeks”.

https://abc45.com/news/local/body-of-missing-7-year-old-liam-king-found-in-pond-investigation-ongoing

Today (Sept 10) is Suicide Prevention day.

This year’s theme is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”.

Each life lost has profound social, emotional, and economic consequences, deeply affecting families, friends, workplaces, and entire communities.

The 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.

The 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline connects users with trained counselors who offer crisis support and provide access to community-based resources.

Since 988 made its debut, chat and text options have been added in Spanish, along with specialized services for veterans. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

https://988lifeline.org/promote-national-suicide-prevention-month/

Raising awareness about Mental Health Crisis Services in Forsyth County including…

Forsyth County Mobile Integrated Health (MIH)

Winston-Salem Behavioral Evaluation and Response (or BEAR) team

Daymark Recovery Services

R-H-A Health Services

Questions about mental services available in Forsyth, call (336) 703- 2784

Or click: https://forsythcountync.gov/HHS/behavioral_health.aspx