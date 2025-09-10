WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 10, 2025

Timing is everything. 

 

Just ask my grand daughter!

 

“Papa, where are you?” (3:30 Saturday afternoon)

 

“Uh, I am at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

 

Then it hit me, I was missing my great grand baby’s 3rd birthday party.

 

I felt about 3 inches tall!

 

Sad thing, Grandma Judy was back at the house and also also missed the party.

 

Actually I was only about 30 minutes from the party but it was too late.

 

 Both Judy and I knew about the party. We already bought Lyla two dresses and a coloring book. We were “pumped” for the party.

 

But we both had it in our minds the party was “tomorrow”. The parties are always on Sunday!

 

We had good intentions. We had good plans. We were sincere.

 

But we were locked into assumptions that were wrong.

 

We should have looked closer at the invitation.

 

  1. I learned my lesson. All is not lost. It’s redemption time. Let’s celebrate another big mile stone.

 

HAPPY 31st BIRTHDAY today to WBFJ! I remember that September 9th day so well.

 

Oops. Today is the 10th!

 

OH, WELL.

 

What do you expect from a old guy 3 inches tall?

 

See you at the Gazebo in a few weeks. If I can remember to show up.

 

Blessings,

 

Papa you-know-who. 

(I think it starts with a “J”)

 

  1. No PS this time. Least nothing I can think of.

