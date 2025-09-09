Tuesday News for September 09, 2025

Happy 31th Birthday, WBFJ-FM (Sept 9, 1994)

WBFJ Mission Statement: Encourage – Disciple – Unify…the body of Christ

Less than 2 weeks! Fall officially begins on Monday, September 22 😊

(as of 9am) The search continues for that 7-year-old who wandered off in the Forest Hills Drive area of Asheboro on Sunday. Liam King suffers from cognitive impairments and is non-verbal. Source: Randolph County Sheriff’s office

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, September 9, 2025

South University in High Point = 11am – 3pm

St. Leo Catholic School in Winston Salem = 1pm – 6pm

Hillsdale Church on Hwy 158 in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Central Baptist Church on Hwy 68 in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Center Church on Lake Brandt Rd (Gboro) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

This is the last week to meet the ‘school vaccination deadline’!

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is hosting Operation Zero Exclusion to provide back-to-school vaccinations and health assessments to students. Appointments will take place at the health department on Highland Avenue. Students must provide proof of immunizations and/or medical exemptions by their 30th day of enrollment. Questions, call 336-703-3324.

Israel has ordered a complete evacuation of Gaza City, home to around a million Palestinians, ahead of its planned military takeover.

(Wednesday) Local Veterans Coffee event will honor ‘Post 9/11 Heroes’.

The next FREE monthly veterans gathering is planned for this Wednesday morning (Sept 10) at RCR Event Center in Welcome. Doors open at 8am. Program starts at 9am.

Hosted by Veterans Bridge Home https://veteransbridgehome.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1034188

When was the last time you had your blood sugar checked?

It might be worth looking into. A new study suggests that 44% of people age 15 and older are living with diabetes – undiagnosed. Around 1 in 9 adults live with diabetes worldwide, according to the International Diabetes Foundation.

www.wxii12.com/article/undiagnosed-diabetes-global-study/66017606

‘We Are One Nation Under God’

President Trump renewed his promise to defend religious freedom, while vowing to protect religious liberty in America’s public schools, during a speech at the Museum of the Bible on Monday. The president also launched the America Prays initiative — a call for Americans to unite in prayer for the nation’s strength, peace, and prosperity as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches.

https://cbn.com/news/us/we-are-one-nation-under-god-trump-announces-plan-prayer-schools

Anchor Ridge needs volunteers EVERYDAY this week from 10am-4pm to work on a fun project. You can sit or stand while you pack ‘gift packs’ and they will keep the coffee brewing! The mission of Anchor Ridge is to see the impoverished families of the Appalachian Mountains receive the help they need, while showing them the love of Jesus Christ! More info at https://anchorridge.org/

(Anchor Ridge is located on River Road / Liberty Grove Road in North Wilkesboro)

NC-DOT: A drop-in style public meeting on Thursday (Sept 11) for the proposed ‘bridge replacement’ of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th street bridges over Hwy 52 in Winston-Salem. Date: Sept 11 between 4 – 6pm at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church.

Details on Project # HB-0031. https://publicinput.com/t14624

September is National Preparedness Month

Learn how to be self-reliant during any emergency. Basic CERT class in Forsyth County coming up this weekend (Sept 12-14). This is a basic 21-hour course by highly trained professionals at the Winston-Salem Fire Station 13 on Bethel Methodist Church Road. Details about the event: https://www.cityofws.org/383/Community-Emergency-Response-Team-CERT

Forsyth CERT: https://www.facebook.com/ForsythCERT

Ready Forsyth: https://www.facebook.com/ReadyFORSYTH

*Leigha Cordell shares about the 3-day Basic CERT course coming up this weekend. Listen to our interview (now):https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/basic-cert-course-in-forsyth-county

Hummingbirds everywhere

You can attract hummingbirds during September by maintaining those feeders…

Keep hummingbird feeders filled and fresh with a 4 to 1 water-to-sugar solution.

Clean your feeders every 3–5 days to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria.

Fall bird migration has begun. https://www.audubon.org/news/how-make-hummingbird-nectar

Did you purchase Poppi sodas between January 2020 and July 2025?

You can now file a claim for a refund, as part of an $8.9 million class action settlement.

Reason: Allegations over the beverage’s “gut healthy” marketing claims.

The settlement covers all flavors and package sizes of Poppi products. If you have a receipt or proof of purchase, you can claim a full amount. No receipot? You can still file a claim but are limited to a maximum of $16 dollars per household.

*You have until Sept. 26, 2025, to submit a claim. INFO: www.poppisettlement.com