Monday News for September 08, 2025

2 more weeks! Fall officially begins on Monday, September 22 😊

Today is national Pediatric Hematology / Oncology Nurses day a time to honor those caring for children battling cancer. *September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. https://www.aphon.org/about-us/nurses-day/

‘Light of the World’ cracking the Top 10 (#9) after its opening weekend in theaters. The faith-based animated film about the life of Jesus – as seen through the eyes of John.

Locations and movie times by zip code on the News Blog https://lightoftheworld.com/tickets/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, Sept 8

High Point Rockers on Lindsay Street (HP) = Noon – 4:30pm

Davidson Health & Rehab on Old Salisbury Road in Lexington = 10am – 2pm

Stallings Memorial Baptist, S. Main Street, Salisbury = 11:30am – 4pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NC-DOT: A drop-in style public meeting on Thursday (Sept 11) for the proposed ‘bridge replacement’ of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th street bridges over Hwy 52 in Winston-Salem. Date: Sept 11 between 4 – 6pm at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church.

Details on Project # HB-0031. https://publicinput.com/t14624

Public Safety Alert: (10am) The search continues for 7-year-old Liam King who wandered off in the Forest Hills Drive area of Asheboro on Sunday. Liam suffers from cognitive impairments and is non-verbal. Source: Randolph County Sheriff’s office

Traffic Alert in Greensboro: (One) northbound lane of Josephine Boyd Street at Campus Drive is closed due to a water main break. Water crews are working to repair the break (hopefully done by 5pm). SOURCE: City of Greensboro

TODAY is the deadline for entering a competitive contest (such as the WBFJ Heavenly Cake contest) at the Carolina Classic Fair. Details at wbfj.fm.

September is National Preparedness Month

Learn how to be self-reliant during any emergency. Basic CERT class in Forsyth County coming up this weekend (Sept 12-14). This is a basic 21-hour course by highly trained professionals at the Winston-Salem Fire Station 13 on Bethel Methodist Church Road. Details about the event: https://www.cityofws.org/383/Community-Emergency-Response-Team-CERT

Forsyth CERT: https://www.facebook.com/ForsythCERT

Ready Forsyth: https://www.facebook.com/ReadyFORSYTH

*Leigha Cordell shares about the 3-day Basic CERT course coming up this weekend. Listen to our interview (now):https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/basic-cert-course-in-forsyth-county

Today is Pledge of Allegiance day…

Did you know: The phrase “under God” was not part of the original pledge.

Then President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill on Flag Day in 1954 to add the words to the Pledge. Eisenhower was influenced by a sermon from Reverend George Docherty, who argued that including “under God” would distinguish the U.S. from the “godless” Soviet Union. https://veteransbreakfastclub.org/the-strange-history-of-the-pledge-of-allegiance/

*Join us Wednesday morning (7:05am) for our ‘first’ Elementary classroom of the new school year to say the Pledge of Allegiance on WBFJ! Teachers, sign up at WBFJ.FM.