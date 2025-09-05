Friday News for September 05, 2025

WHAT'S NEW
September 5, 2025

17 days= Fall officially begins on September 22 😊

 

‘Light of the World’, a faith-based animated film about the life of Jesus – as seen through the eyes of his youngest disciple, John – in theaters this weekend!

Locations (including the Marketplace Cinemas) and movie times by zip code at https://lightoftheworld.com/tickets/         Resources at https://lightoftheworld.com/

 

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, Sept 5, 2025

YMCA on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

 

Today is ‘Wear Teal Day’. Wearing TEAL to raise awareness of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer symptoms are vague, so there is no effective screening for early detection. Only 20% of all ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage. https://ovarian.org/wear-teal-day-ovarian-cancer-awareness-month/

 

Another taste of Fall: Blue Bell rolling out its ‘Classic Pecan Pie Ice Cream

The new flavor features rich brown sugar ice cream blended with roasted pecans, flaky pie crust pieces, and swirls of pecan pie filling. YUM.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/food/blue-bell-classic-pecan-pie-ice-cream/285

 

Come celebrate the Pawpaw this Saturday (Sept 6) at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem.  It’s FREE.

Just drop by any time between 10am and 3pm this Saturday!

Enjoy tours in the Pawpaw orchard, pawpaw tastings, educational talks, recipes, trees for sale (while supplies last), and activities for the kids!  Questions? Call 336-703-2850. 

RSVP link: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2024/01/2024-pawpaw-field-day/

BTW: Pawpaw is the largest edible fruit native to North America and is plentiful across the Piedmont Triad.

 

High Point Heroes Club: September event planned for this Saturday.

Vet 2 Vet Fishing Tournament at Oak Hollow Marina this Saturday (Sept 6) 6:30am – 2pm. Proceeds will go toward the High Point Heroes Center and their program that helps veterans deal with PTSD by being outdoors.  Contact Timpani Troxler with High Point Heroes Club (336- 883-3483)   Ticket info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vet-2-vet-bass-tournament-tickets-1360868366919

 

Reminder: Grandparents Day is this Sunday (Sept 7)

    This Sunday: A full moon (Blood Moon) called the ‘Corn Moon’. 

https://cbn.com/news/us/another-blood-moon-arrives-sunday-midpoint-4-celestial-signs-could-have-prophetic-impact

 

 

Update: Deadline for entering a competitive contest (such as the WBFJ Heavenly Cake contest) at the Carolina Classic Fair has been extended through this Monday, September 8. Details at wbfj.fm.

 

High School Football (Week 3)  

Ledford at North Davidson

Glenn at Parkland

Starmount at Forbush

Oak Grove at Salisbury    https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/

 

 

 

College Football (Saturday games)

Wake Forest hosting Western Carolina in Winston-Salem (2pm)

Traffic update: Deacon Blvd is back open!

Free parking at 2400 Reynolda Road with a free shuttle starting 3-hours before kickoff.

Others college games of interest…

App State in Boone (vs Lindenwood) Kick off at 3:30pm

NC State hosting Virginia (noon)

The Tarheels at UNC-Charlotte (7pm)

Duke hosting Illinois (noon)

Clemson, Elon and ECU have HOME games on Saturday.

Both WSSU and A&T State have away games on Saturday…

 

 

Winston-Salem Dash wrapping up their regular season at home.

The DASH at home (vs the Greenville Drive) this weekend.

Saturday double header starts at 5pm.

Sunday = First pitch at 2pm. https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/single-game-tickets

 

Saturday is Hummingbird day.

You can attract hummingbirds during September by maintaining those feeders…

Keep hummingbird feeders filled and fresh with a 4 to 1 water-to-sugar solution.

Clean your feeders every 3–5 days to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria.

Fall bird migration has begun.  https://www.audubon.org/news/how-make-hummingbird-nectar

 

 

First Baptist Church in High Point turns 200 (years). There will be a special 200th anniversary celebration this Sunday (Sept 7) at 10:45am at their current location on North Main Street in High Point. *The church officially began in Jamestown back in 1825.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/first-baptist-church-of-high-point-celebrates-200th-anniversary/

 

Joseph McNeil, one of four A&T college students who staged a sit-in at a segregated Woolworth lunch counter, passed away on Thursday.  McNeil was 83.

The four A&T freshmen helped spark non-violent sit-in protests across the South   who helped spark the sit-in movement that changed the course of the civil rights era.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/09/04/joseph-mcneil–who-helped-spark-a-protest-movement-at-a-north-carolina-lunch-counter–dies-at-83

 

The NC State Board of Education (BOE) voted to extend the grace period of interest accrued on the $3.4 million Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools owes the state. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/wsfcs-interest-debt-owed-to-state-paused-interest-payments-boe-norht-carolina/83-c1393a02-2904-4385-b4cc-00b5de3bf1ed

 

New study suggesting that some artificial sweeteners may speed up cognitive decline, especially in middle-aged adults, raising questions about just how safe these sugar substitutes really are. www.today.com/health/diet-fitness/artificial-sweeteners-cognitive-decline-study-rcna228871

 

 

 

