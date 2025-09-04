WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ 2025 FAIR CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
September 4, 2025

DANNY GOKEY with COCHRAN & CO and RILEY CLEMMONS

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 8th

7:30PM  (Gates open @ 6:30)

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND

*Concert is free with admission to the fair.  On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry.

 

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR:  Featured Events – Carolina Classic Fair

