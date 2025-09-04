WBFJ 2025 FAIR CONCERT
DANNY GOKEY with COCHRAN & CO and RILEY CLEMMONS
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 8th
7:30PM (Gates open @ 6:30)
CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND
*Concert is free with admission to the fair. On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry.
CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR: Featured Events – Carolina Classic Fair
Previous Post « Local blood drives (Sept 4 – Sept 8)
Next Post WBFJ @ ADVENT FAMILY FESTIVAL »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.