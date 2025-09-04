WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: September 7, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2025

Sunday is Grandparents day!

 

Revisiting the ‘Legacy Imperative’ with Dr Robert Petterson

Dr Petterson (writer, speaker and former pastor) shares more about this unique ministry equipping grandparents to reach the next generation – their grandkids – with the Gospel.

Resources at www.legacyimperative.org

 

Plus…

NC-DOT Public Meeting

Connie James, Project Engineer with the NC-DOT, shares with Wally and Verne about an upcoming public meeting explaining the proposed ‘bridge replacement’ of the  3rd, 4th, and 5th street bridges over Hwy 52 in downtown Winston-Salem.  The drop-in style ‘public meeting’ is planned for this Thursday, Sept 11 between 4 – 6pm at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

Details on Project # HB-0031 at https://publicinput.com/t14624

 

Listen to our program now…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 7, 2025)

