Thursday News for September 04, 2025

Traffic Alert in Greensboro. ALL lanes of East Bessemer Avenue are closed between Yanceyville Street and Summit Avenue due to a water main break.

SOURCE: Greensboro Police Department

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Sept 4…

King Public Library = 10am – 2pm

Delta Air Lines at PTI in Greensboro = 10am – 2pm

Piedmont Federal in Clemmons = Noon – 4:30pm

The Crossing Church in Kernersville (North Main Campus) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Special pro-life training event with Dr. Marc Newman happening this evening (6pm – 9pm) at Elkin Valley Baptist Church in Elkin. Dr Newman, a pro-life apologist, trainer and author of Contenders: Making the Case for Life, will share how to communicate the scientific, moral, and biblical case for life.

FREE / RSVP https://speakerforlife.com/event/contenders-making-the-case-for-life-elkin-nc/

Rebuilding WNC. Beginning this week, residents in western North Carolina – that are part of Helene disaster-declared counties – will have up to six months to apply for up to 50% reimbursement of any documented private road and bridge repair costs.

NOTE: Although reimbursement applications will be accepted for a full six months, affected residents are encouraged to upload their project invoices and receipts as soon as possible. Application form: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/9ea30a5e3c724508a74007d2cf3a8613

For more information, visit: https://www.ncdps.gov/Helene/PRB

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is the brand ‘represents’ NC the best.

That’s according to a new survey from MarketBeat asking people to identify the products that inspire the most state pride. According to the survey, a healthy mix of food, apparel, and other various types of brands were chosen to represent each of the 50 U.S. states.

Winston-Salem Dash: Final regular season home games vs the Greenville Drive.

*TONIGHT (Sept 4): Pups in the Park = First pitch 6:30pm.

The DASH at home through Sunday (Sept 7). Sunday at 2pm.

In theaters this Friday: ‘Light of the World’, a faith-based animated film from ‘Salvation Poem Project’, in theaters this Friday (Sept 5). Follow the life of Jesus through the eyes of John (the Apostle).

Prayers please: Reverse job fair later today for WS/FC staff impacted by the recent reduction in force. *This job fair is NOT open to the public.

WS/FC Staff Job Fair / Hiring Event planned for Monday (Sept 15) from 10am – 1pm, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, on Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem.

PowerBall is now up to $1.7 BILLION dollars after another night without a ‘big’ winner, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The next drawing is this Saturday night. The new jackpot is the third largest in both Powerball and US lottery history.

Sharing is caring? Starting October 1st, Amazon Prime membership holders will no longer be able to share their free shipping benefits with people who don’t share their address.The company is ending its Prime Invitee Program in an update to its customer service page, encouraging users to sign up for their own Prime memberships.

BTW: Prime cost is $14.99 per month after a 30-day free trial or $139 annually.

Picking up Pawpaw, Pawpaws? Seriously, the Pawpaw is the largest edible fruit native to North America and is plentiful across the Piedmont Triad.

Come celebrate the Pawpaw this Saturday (Sept 6) at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem.

It’s FREE. Just drop by any time between 10am and 3pm this Saturday!

High Point Heroes Club: September event planned for this Saturday.

The Mayor has proclaimed ‘September as National Preparedness Month’ in the City of Winston-Salem! ‘You can always prepare, but you can’t always predict’

In 2 Timothy 4:2 (NIV)

“Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season – correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction”

As Christians, we should always be ‘prepared and willing’ to share the Gospel – be salt and light – at any time, whether it’s a convenient moment (“in season”) or an inconvenient, difficult, or unexpected time (“out of season”).