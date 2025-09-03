WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 3, 2025

September is a “Double-Daddy” Month for me.  On September 24th, 1981, I became a Daddy for the first time as our First Son was born.  Then in March of 2009 that First Son of mine made me a “Gran’ Daddy!”  Hence the “Double-Daddy” for me.

It’s hard for me to believe, sometimes, that time has passed as quickly as it has.  As a Young Daddy, I was in my Prime.  Now as a “Gran’ Daddy” – or “Gran’Pa” as my Grandson calls me – “Prime” is not necessarily a word that I would use to explain my physical condition.

BUT GOD! I am Beyond Thankful Every Day for the Privilege of Being a Dad and Gran’Pa!  As so many have said, if I’d known being a Grandparent was going to be as much fun as it is, I would’ve become a Gran’Pa First!

Proverbs 22:6 says – “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” – This is what I have Done—and This is what I am Continuing to do—Point my Sons and my Grandson in THE WAY they should go.  Then as the Gran’Pa I now am, I simply Watch as GOD Fulfills HIS Promise!

By the way, HAPPY GRANDPARENTS DAY to ALL you Grandparents this coming Sunday, September 7th! – Stay Steady – Stay Faithful – and allow GOD to KEEP You Fruitfully Abounding in ALL that HE IS!

  • TRACY

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News for September 03, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2025

Pawpaw celebration this Saturday (9/6)

wbfj-verne
September 2, 2025

Tuesday News for Sept 02, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 2, 2025

Friday August 29th News

wdecker_wbfj
August 31, 2025

Thursday News for August 28, 2025

wbfj-verne
August 28, 2025

Joytime 2025

wdecker_wbfj
August 28, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.