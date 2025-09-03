Wednesday Word

September is a “Double-Daddy” Month for me. On September 24th, 1981, I became a Daddy for the first time as our First Son was born. Then in March of 2009 that First Son of mine made me a “Gran’ Daddy!” Hence the “Double-Daddy” for me.

It’s hard for me to believe, sometimes, that time has passed as quickly as it has. As a Young Daddy, I was in my Prime. Now as a “Gran’ Daddy” – or “Gran’Pa” as my Grandson calls me – “Prime” is not necessarily a word that I would use to explain my physical condition.

BUT GOD! I am Beyond Thankful Every Day for the Privilege of Being a Dad and Gran’Pa! As so many have said, if I’d known being a Grandparent was going to be as much fun as it is, I would’ve become a Gran’Pa First!

Proverbs 22:6 says – “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” – This is what I have Done—and This is what I am Continuing to do—Point my Sons and my Grandson in THE WAY they should go. Then as the Gran’Pa I now am, I simply Watch as GOD Fulfills HIS Promise!

By the way, HAPPY GRANDPARENTS DAY to ALL you Grandparents this coming Sunday, September 7th! – Stay Steady – Stay Faithful – and allow GOD to KEEP You Fruitfully Abounding in ALL that HE IS!