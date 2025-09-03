Wednesday News for September 03, 2025

Foothills: Pop up thunderstorms possible this afternoon and Thursday afternoon

Just 20 days until FALL officially begins.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes have returned to Starbucks (as of Aug 26). Retailers including Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme, Trader Joe’s and even Bath n Body Works are once again providing Pumpkin Spice offerings. Fall officially begins on September 22 😊

‘It’s September: We will lose an hour of daylight by the end of the month’

Source: News 2 Meteorologist Tim Buckley

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Brookstown UMC, Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

State Employees Credit Union on Westchester Drive (HP) = 11am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Global Week of 24-7 Prayer continues through this Sunday (Sept 7).

Christians around the globe are praying non-stop. https://www.24-7prayer.com/weekofprayer/

The Central Carolina Fair continues through September 14 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex. https://www.facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFair

Reverse job fair for WS/FC staff impacted by the recent reduction in force.

The event will be held this Thursday (September 4) at the Education building (Central office) from 4 pm. to 6 pm. *This job fair is NOT open to the public.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/08/29/multiple-job-fairs-planned-for-former-ws-fcs-employees

BTW: A reverse job fair typically involves job seekers “setting up display booths to showcase their skills and qualifications to employers who then circulate among the booths, rather than job seekers approaching employers.”

WS/FC Staff Job Fair / Hiring Event

Monday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem.

www.wxii12.com/article/wsfcs-staff-job-fair-galilee-missionary-baptist-church-supporting-teachers-north-carolina/65901943

High Point Heroes Club = September event planned for this Saturday.

Vet 2 Vet Fishing Tournament at Oak Hollow Marina this Saturday (Sept 6) 6:30am – 2pm. Proceeds will go toward the High Point Heroes Center and their program that helps veterans deal with PTSD by being outdoors. Contact Timpani Troxler with High Point Heroes Club (336- 883-3483) Ticket info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vet-2-vet-bass-tournament-tickets-1360868366919

Final regular season home stand for the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Dash getting a win last night over the Greenville Drive

*TONIGHT: Walking Taco Wednesday = First pitch 6:30pm.

The DSAH at home through Sunday (Sept 7).Sunday at 2pm.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/single-game-tickets

Update: Deadline for entering a competitive contest (such as the WBFJ Heavenly Cake contest) has been extended to Monday, September 8. Details on our website wbfj.fm.

‘Light of the World’, a faith-based animated film from ‘Salvation Poem Project’, in theaters nationwide this Friday (Sept 5). Follow the life of Jesus through the eyes of John (the Apostle). While Jesus isn’t exactly what they imagined, there is something special about Jesus – the Light of the World.

Locations (including the Marketplace Cinemas) and movie times by zip code

https://lightoftheworld.com/tickets/

Watch the movie trailer and discover resources online: https://lightoftheworld.com/

Fall bird migration has begun.

Yes, hummingbird sightings increase significantly in September in North Carolina.

You can attract hummingbirds during this time by maintaining feeders,

Keep hummingbird feeders filled and fresh with a 4 to 1 water-to-sugar solution.

Clean your feeders every 3–5 days to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria,

which can harm the birds. https://www.audubon.org/news/how-make-hummingbird-nectar

Baptists On Mission: Rebuilding in WNC continues

477 homes have been completed

237 are being worked on

10 NEW homes are being started

Find out how you can be involved www.helenerebuild.org

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over. The survey is open now through October 15, 2025. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

PowerBall is now up to $1.3 BILLION dollars for TONIGHT’s drawing.

www.wxii12.com/article/check-your-tickets-powerball-numbers-drawn-for-11b-jackpot/65952810?utm

National news…

In a landmark antitrust ruling, a federal judge has decided that Google will not be forced to sell off its Android operating system or Chrome browser.

More than 1,000 current and former employees of the Department of Health and Human Services have signed a letter demanding that Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. resign. The employees claim Kennedy’s leadership has “put the health of all Americans at risk,”

Congress has returned from its summer recess, and lawmakers face several big battles, including the deployment of the National Guard to fight crime. Next stop Chicago?

Israel: A military operation to destroy Hamas in Gaza City is underway. The Israel Defense Forces called up 40,000 reservists on Tuesday